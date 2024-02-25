American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders is the newest docuseries in Netflix's stellar lineup of true crime content. A wild name with an even wilder story, The Octopus Murders tells the tale of a journalist named Danny Casolaro and his untimely death, which occurred while he was researching a conspiracy called "The Octopus." Because it covered topics from money laundering to spyware to Ronald Reagan's Iran-Contra scandal, Casolaro felt the term "Octopus" was appropriate given the number of legs attached to the fishy conspiracy.

Directed by Zachary Treitz and produced by Duplass Brothers Productions, The Octopus Murders will include archival footage of Casolaro as well as an updated look into the work he was doing before his death. Hoping to untie some of the tangled narrative is photojournalist Christian Hansen, who attempts to pick up where Casolaro's work left off. This new deep dive into the case ends up taking Hansen all around the United States of America in search of answers. While the journalist realizes he is putting himself at the same level of risk as Casolaro, he continues to try and track down those involved in this complicated mystery. For the scoop on the new docuseries, including its release date and trailer, check out the information below.

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders Release Date February 28, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 4 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Zachary Treitz

When Is 'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders' Premiering?

Image via Netflix

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders premieres on February 28, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $6.99/month and go up to $22.99/month depending on your plan.

Is There a Trailer for ‘American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders’?

Netflix released the first trailer for American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders on February 8, 2024. Warning: this trailer deals with the difficult subject of suicide.

What Is 'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders' About?

Image via Netflix

Journalist Danny Casolaro was investigating what he believed to be an organization of eight men, which he dubbed "The Octopus," when he died in his hotel room in West Virginia. While the death was ruled a suicide, members of Danny's family believed that his death was caused by the very conspiracy he was attempting to hunt down. American Conspiracy follows researcher Christian Hansen as he attempts to answer all the mysterious questions surrounding the journalist's death.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century. Years later, researcher Christian Hansen pushes to uncover the secrets behind Casolaro’s death, and the story that killed him.

Who Is Making 'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders'?

Image via Netflix

Brothers JayDuplass and Mark Duplass serve as executive producers on American Conspiracy, while Zachary Treitz is behind the camera as director. This is not Duplass Brothers Productions' first true-crime series, as they also produced Wild, Wild Country, which tells the story of a controversial guru who built his own utopia in the Oregon countryside, and Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist. The duo not only work in true crime, but are behind films like The Skeleton Twins starring Bill Hader and Kristin Wiig, Horse Girl starring Alison Brie and Molly Shannon, and the dramedy series Somebody Somewhere, which has been renewed for a third season on HBO.

Alongside the Duplass brothers are executive producers Mel Eslyn, Christian Hansen, Juliana Lembi, Zachary Treitz, Rachel Walden, Chapman Way, and Maclain Way.

What Is The Episode Schedule Of 'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders'?

Image via Netflix

All four episodes of American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders will be available to stream on Netflix on February 28, 2024. Releasing entire seasons all at once is a standard practice at Netflix, with few exceptions where series were released weekly.

Netflix True-Crime Documentaries You Can Watch Right Now:

'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal was released in 2023 in two parts that tell a horrific story in more depth and detail than a traditional shorter series. The first three episodes were released in February 2023, with the premiere focusing almost exclusively on victim Mallory Beach. Hearing so much about the victim and the impact this death had on others is a rarity in true-crime series that spend the majority of their time focusing on the perpetrators. It's the series' time spent on the repercussions of the Murdaugh family in others' lives, including that of the Beach family, that makes the remaining five episodes so powerful. Part two of the series premiered seven months later, in September 2023, and dealt with the trial and persecution of Alex Murdaugh after the murder of his wife, Margaret, and his twenty-two-year-old son, Paul, whose drunk driving had killed Mallory Beach years prior. The series features incredibly powerful interviews with members of the South Carolina community where the Murdaugh family lived, as well as the bizarre circumstances surrounding the deaths linked to the family.

Watch on Netflix

'Killer Sally' (2022)

Image via Netflix.

Killer Sally tells the story of bodybuilder Sally McNeil after she kills her husband, fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil, in what Sally called self-defense. Due to past instances involving Sally's own issues with violence against people in her life, combined with the affair Ray was having with another woman, people were very divided about whether her reasoning for killing her husband was true. Due to a variety of evidence against her, Sally was convicted of murder and sent to prison for twenty-five years. Killer Sally allows multiple opinions and viewpoints to exist through its interviews with McNeil's son, John Lowden, her daughter, Shantina Lowden, Sally and Ray's friends, and even Sally herself, and ultimately allows the viewer to decide what they believe to be true. It's a story that paints a different picture of domestic abuse, as Sally's looks didn't match the stereotype of abused women that had previously prevailed in the eyes of the world.

Watch on Netflix

'Escaping Twin Flames' (2024)

Image via Netflix

One of Netflix's newest true-crime series, Escaping Twin Flames is a slow burn (pun intended) that, by the end, will have the viewer wondering how the organization is still up and running. Released in November 2023, the show explores the cult that is run by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, two individuals who believe they can teach others how to find their "soul mate." The only problem? Jeff and Shaleia do this through bullying, manipulation, and verbal abuse. Directed by Cecilia Peck, the series consists of three episodes that include interviews with old Twin Flames members as well as the families of those still in the cult. Perhaps the most interesting piece of the docuseries is the footage obtained from the Twin Flames online meetings, where we can see Jeff and Shaleia's tactics in action. We watch as Jeff screams at the members and likens himself to Jesus, all while flaunting the expensive sports cars he's been able to purchase using the money of those who have bought into his "Universe." Audiences are so intrigued by these two individuals that another Trin Flames docuseries, Desperately Seeking Soulmate, premiered on Prime within the same year. Escaping Twin Flames is a great example of how slowly, but surely, a cult can form through manipulation, gradually intensifying over time.

Watch on Netflix