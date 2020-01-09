‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Air Date Delayed Due to Scheduling Issues

Ryan Murphy is nothing if not a provocateur. Thus, his original plan was to begin airing FX’s American Crime Story: Impeachment, the third season of the anthology series about the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky impeachment scandal, in September, right in the high pressure cooker of the 2020 presidential election season (which, as we all know from being alive, is going to be a pretty provocative one). However, it looks like these plans are now no longer possible. At the 2020 TCAs today, FX chairman John Landgraf announced the production schedule for American Crime Story: Impeachment — and admitted that they are no longer able to make their planned air date.

Landgraf announced that production for Impeachment will begin March 21 of this year, and conclude in October. This is, of course, one month after September, meaning that such an air date is impossible. “It’s a long production,” admitted Landgraf, one beset by scheduling issues from their stacked cast and Murphy himself. “It’s really his availability and the timing of the production,” said Landgraf on the ultimate reason for the delay. Personally, I’m more interested in seeing a great season of television no matter how long it takes than I am in seeing this show comment in real time on the election cycle. However, you have to imagine that for Landgraf and his fellow FX execs, there must be some level of regret on losing the amount of eyeballs and digital ink that would’ve surely been shed on the surely scandalous series, and how it ironically interplays with what’s going on with our current president.

American Crime Story: Impeachment will star Clive Owen as Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Crime Story veteran Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Anthony Green as Al Gore. Lewinsky herself will serve as a co-producer, and the project is based on Jeffrey Toobin‘s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Previous seasons focused on O.J. Simpson and Gianni Versace.

