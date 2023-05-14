American Dad is filled with mostly unlikable characters. It's what makes the show so watchable to fans of the adult cartoon series. In their imperfections, these characters are as hilarious as they are ultimately heartwarming.

From Deputy Director Bullock's blatantly terrible personality to Jeff's sweet and lovable naivety, these characters exist on a spectrum. Each character's likability (or lack thereof) contributes to this show's unique brand of chaotic energy.

11 Deputy Director Bullock

Deputy Director Avery Bullock is Stan's boss and a mostly ineffective Deputy Director of the CIA. He's a womanizer, and frequently uses the power of the CIA for his own gratification. The fact that this character is voiced by the great Patrick Stewart does him no favors.

What makes Bullock so unlikable as a character is the fact that he's so relatable. Who among us hasn't had a terrible boss, whose ego couldn't be contained in a single room? He's a character that's fun to hate.

10 Klaus

Klaus may be a man in the body of a fish. Ordinarily, such a story would be enough to make him sympathetic. However, his scheming, womanizing, and general whining all combine to make him one of American Dad's least likable characters.

In many ways, Klaus is the villain in the background of this entire story. While he always tries to play on characters' sympathies, he shows his true colors often enough. If anyone deserves to live their life as a goldfish, it's Klaus.

9 Barry

Barry Robinson is one of Steve Smith's best friends. What he seems to lack in intelligence, he makes up for in sweetness. However, it's been revealed that this adorable exterior is masked by powerful anti-psychotic drugs. A

Barry is another villain who, more often than not, remains in the background. While he looks cute and cuddly on the outside, there's a profound darkness underneath. It is hinted throughout the series that Barry is neglected at home, which only seems to fuel his villainy.

8 Stan Smith

Stan Smith may be one of Seth MacFarlane's least likable characters ever. He's a "Father Knows Best" archetype who seems to hardly know anything at all. He frequently gets himself and those around him into hilarious, if sometimes dangerous, situations brought on by his own hubris.

What saves Stan from being completely unlikeable is the fact that he has moments where he demonstrates the ability to grow and change. Unfortunately, any time he does, he immediately reverts to his old ways. When he's at his best, he's very likable. He just isn't always there.

7 Toshi

Toshi is another one of Steve's friends. He frequently demonstrates how wildly intelligent he is, even as his friends and those around him dismiss him because he doesn't speak English. He takes it all in stride, and continues to live his life out loud.

What makes Toshi lovable is the fact that he is so long-suffering. He demonstrates time and again that his intelligence is far superior to most of his peers. He has the ability to become a powerful villain in the context of the series. Instead, he basically just minds his own business.

6 Snot

While Schmuley "Snot" Lonstein is also a member of Steve's inner circle, he has the distinction of being the best friend. He has a chaotic home life, and a confusing relationship with his own sexuality. He is also never apologetic about his nerdiness.

Snot is lovable largely because of his friendship with Steve. As imperfect a friend as Snot often is to Steve and the rest of the group, he always learns his lesson and comes around in the end. He is the glue that holds the friend group together.

5 Steve

Steve Smith is another long suffering character on American Dad. His father is the worst. It seems that no matter what Steve does, everyone around him mocks or underestimates him. A fan of such franchises as Star Trek, Doctor Who, and Harry Potter, he is a nerd's nerd.

Perhaps Steve's most likable quality is how hard he tries at everything. He could very easily be pathetic. Even when he sometimes is, his earnestness shines through. His likability comes from his genuineness.

4 Hayley

Hayley Smith is the burnout hippy daughter of Stan and Francine Smith. In contrast to her strictly-conservative parents, she's a vocal liberal. She's married to Jeff Fischer.

Watching Hayley grow into herself while she's so obviously different from the rest of her family is endearing. While she may project an air of not caring about anything, she shows time and again that she has a huge heart. She has become one of the series' most relatable characters.

3 Francine

Francine is Stan's wife and Hayley and Steve's mother, but she's so much more. She's often as conservative as her husband, even while revealing that she often doesn't practice exactly what she preaches.

What makes Francine so likable is the fact that while her methods are often questionable, she just wants what's best for her family and those she loves. She isn't above using deception to make members of her family better people. The contradictions of her character make her very likable.

2 Roger

Roger is the pansexual alien who lives in the Smith's attic. His origin story has gotten progressively wilder as the series has gone on, but he is constantly moving forward and re-inventing himself. He considers himself an indispensable member of the Smith family.

What makes Roger lovable is the sheer chaos he embodies. He is the definition of morally ambiguous. The endless personas he creates throughout the series make him that much more accessible. The ridiculous nature of his character makes him instantly likable.

1 Jeff

Jeff Fisher is Hayley's mellow, hippy husband. Though he's disliked and distrusted by the Smith family in general, he continues to show tenacity in working his way into the family's affections. He loves Hayley more than anything else. He's also an eternal optimist, even when naively so.

Jeff is the underrated MVP of this series. While so many other characters, including members of his own family, are inherently selfish, Jeff never hesitates to put others before himself. He's helpful, accommodating, and earnest to his core. All he wants is to love and be loved.

