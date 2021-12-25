Christmas specials are an annual staple for sitcoms and animated-comedy series, with the majority of them using the season to tell a story that reinforces the characters’ love for each other. American Dad, on the other hand, takes a different approach and instead skewers the traditional themes of a Christmas special and plays with audience expectations by telling stories that are filled with fantastical circumstances and irreverent humor. The series, which was created by and stars Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane, has garnered quite the reputation for their Christmas-themed episodes, which generally veer into unexpected directions that can involve anything from time travel to the rapture.

The series follows the Smith family and their patriarch Stan (MacFarlane), a conservative CIA agent who is always alert to terrorist threats and often belligerent to the people around him. The rest of the family includes Stan’s party-loving wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal); his hippie daughter, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane); his sensitive son, Steve (Scott Grimes); and a fugitive alien named Roger (also MacFarlane) who wears disguises to become different people and lives in their attic. There’s also Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), a former East German ski jumper who was kidnapped by the CIA and put in the body of a goldfish.

So, if you’re in the mood for an untraditional Christmas special, that features copious amounts of cartoon violence and parodies the festive season, American Dad has you covered. Here are our rankings of every Christmas special they’ve done so far.

10. “Santa Schmanta” (Season 13, Episode 1)

After learning that Hanukkah lasts for eight days, Roger converts to Judaism and does everything he can to make the holiday more popular than Christmas, even becoming a Jewish Santa Claus known as Schmanta after he takes the real Santa’s (Matt McKenna) coat. This episode doesn’t have as much of a fantasy twist as many of the other Christmas specials, but it does include the characters singing their take on some classic festive songs.

9. “Minstrel Krampus” (Season 9, Episode 8)

Steve is acting like a brat with the holidays approaching. Stan’s father, Jack (Daran Norris) tells Steve the story of Krampus (Danny Glover) in order to scare him straight. It turns out that Jack’s story is true, and Steve is taken by Krampus. This episode is a musical that features original songs, and plenty of Steve singing which is always a favorite amongst the longtime fans.

8. “Season’s Beatings” (Season 7, Episode 7)

Stan is furious with Roger for taking the part of Jesus in the church’s holiday pageant and making a mockery of his religion. A video of Stan beating up Roger -- while they’re dressed as Santa and Jesus -- goes viral and Stan is banned from all religions around the world. However, it turns out that Haley’s newly adopted son may be the Antichrist, and Stan is convinced that killing him will allow him back into the church.

7. “Dreaming of a White Porsche Christmas” (Season 10, Episode 9)

Stan wishes that he could have a fun bachelor lifestyle like the wild Principal Lewis (Kevin Michael Richardson). But when Stan’s dream comes true, and he and Lewis trade places, he realizes that the single life isn’t all he’d hoped for and does what he can to get his family back. The episode is a loose parody of Christmas film classic It’s A Wonderful Life, as much like in that film, a guardian angel intervenes to help Stan realize the error of his ways.

6. “Ninety North, Zero West” (Season 12, Episode 7)

Steve is upset when the family decides to skip Christmas in order to avoid the wrath of Santa Claus. He runs away to the local Christmas train ride, but is promptly kidnapped by Santa to work in his coal mines. American Dad has a lot of fun playing with Santa, as in this show he is one of the most villainous people in the world.

5. “Most Adequate Christmas Ever” (Season 3, Episode 8)

Stan wants to have the perfect Christmas, which means getting the perfect Christmas tree. His search leads him to the forest where he chops down a tree that ultimately falls on top of him. Stan wakes up in limbo and is told he will have to go on trial to be judged on whether he will go to heaven or hell. The episode has some fun gags, as we see a video of the worst deeds Stan committed on Earth and with everyone in Heaven getting ready to party for Jesus’ birthday. But it also features a classical feel-good Christmas ending, as Stan’s version of Heaven is revealed to be him being back home with his family.

4. “The Best Christmas Story Never Told” (Season 2, Episode 9)

Stan becomes frustrated that everyone in town insists on saying “Happy Holidays.” He throws a tantrum declaring Christmas to be dead, and blames Jane Fonda’s protest of the Vietnam war for inspiring the chain of events that led to this. After destroying the family Christmas tree, Stan is visited by the new Ghost of Christmas Past (Lisa Kudrow) and taken to his childhood in 1970, where he runs away to kill Jane Fonda. This episode has fun with some time travel clichés, with Stan destroying the present by inadvertently causing the United States to surrender to the Soviet Union -- all because he got Martin Scorsese off drugs.

3. “Yule. Tide. Repeat.” (Season 15, Episode 22)

When a tragic accident at a tree lighting ceremony kills his family, Stan is given the chance to save them in a time loop caused by a magic fortune cookie. A fun parody of time loop movies like The Edge of Tomorrow and Groundhog Day, Stan goes through all the emotional stages of being in this predicament and even gets a case of “the time loop blues.” The episode is packed with jokes, as each of Stan’s attempts are foiled in the most ridiculous of ways, ranging from an ill-timed coffee order and a loose polar bear – until he finally succeeds in an equally bizarre and unexpected way.

2. “For Whom the Sleigh Bell Tolls” (Season 6, Episode 8)

In what some fans may argue is the best festive outing for the Smiths, Steve accidentally shoots what he thinks is a mall Santa with a gun Stan gave him for Christmas. But it turns out to be the real Santa Claus, who is brought back to life by his army of elves and becomes hellbent on revenge against the Smith family.

The tone of the episode is drastically different from what might be expected of an animated Christmas special, as, just for starters, it features an angry, vengeful Santa who carries lots of guns. The culminating battle between the family and the elves is one for the ages -- a funny riff on cinematic battle sequences from films like The Lord of the Rings and Saving Private Ryan. This episode is also noteworthy for being the first to feature Santa, who has become a recurring character for the Christmas specials.

1. “Rapture’s Delight” (Season 5, Episode 9)

In this fan favorite episode; the rapture takes place, and Stan and Francine are left on Earth to survive amidst the warring angels and demons. The story takes place years after the initial event, with the world reduced to a Mad Max-like hellscape. Stan becomes a one-armed drifter, while Francine, who is now with a demon-slaying Jesus, has been kidnapped by the Antichrist. The episode is a wild ride and is probably the most out-there of all the episodes of the series, as it feels like it comes from a different show but maintains American Dad’s irreverent sense of humor, such as the Antichrist being the polar opposite of Jesus in every way you can imagine.

