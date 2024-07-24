American Dad is an adult-animated series that follows the Smith family and their daily lives. Stan (Seth MacFarlane), the family patriarch, is a deeply conservative and religious man who frequently has his views challenged by his family. His wife Francine (Wendy Schaal) and two children, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane) and Steve (Scott Grimes), are often at odds with Stan's sometimes fanatical but well-meaning nature.

This series is all about family, and so any stories that further delve into these familial relationships are particularly poignant. Episodes, like "Hot Water," are set outside the official timeline of the series and explore outlandish plots and character choices. Others, like Rapture's Delight," explore the series structure as a whole and introduce new elements to American Dad's premise. The best American Dad episodes capture the heart of the Smith family and who they are in spite of their respective flaws.

10 "Independent Movie"

Season 10, Episode 6

Like the episode's name implies, "Independent Movie" is shot like an indie and follows many plot points that one would expect to find in such a project. This episode follows Snot (Curtis Armstrong) in the aftermath of his father's death. Steve and all of their friends embark on a cross-country road trip to help Snot process his grief. Along the way, each member of the friend group goes on their own journey while helping Snot.

This episode is endearing because it captures everything that makes independent movies special. It shows that American Dad understands what makes independent movies beloved. Additionally, this episode is a poignant way to showcase Snot as a character. He so often remains in the background of one of Steve's stories. Watching Snot be given the chance to shine makes him that much easier to appreciate.

9 "Hot Water"

Season 8, Episode 1

"Hot Water" is a departure from the typical American Dad formula. The episode is a parody of Little Shop of Horrors and is narrated by CeeLo Green. Stan purchases a hot tub that is sentient and begins killing his family and friends. Like Little Shop of Horrors, this episode is a musical and features several songs sung by members of the main cast. "Hot Water" exists outside the American Dad timeline, as the episode ends with the announcement that Stan was killed by the hot tub.

What makes this episode so important to American Dad is that it showcases the series' ability to take risks in a different format. Episodes like these that are adjacent to the official timeline enable more innovative storytelling. "Hot Water" is ultimately one of the series' most compelling episodes because it shines a spotlight on Stan as a character against the backdrop of a story that is more chaotic than usual.

8 "Why Can't We Be Friends?"

Season 9, Episode 5

"Why Can't We Be Friends?" follows Stan as he tries to break up Steve and Snot's friendship. After coming up with a convoluted story to isolate Snot from Steve, Stan ultimately realizes how close his son is to his best friend. Even though Stan tries to keep Steve and Snot apart, they continue to try to find ways to reconnect. In the end, Steve and Snot find their way back to one another and celebrate their relationship.

This episode is one of American Dad's strongest episodes because it pays tribute to friendship as a whole. While there are many jokes made about the nature of Steve and Snot's relationship, this episode makes clear that their friendship is as deep, if not deeper than any romantic partnership or familial relationship. Steve and Snot have been through so much as friends, and it is charming to see American Dad recognize one of the sweetest relationships in the series.

7 "Dope and Faith"

Season 4, Episode 3

"Dope and Faith" is an early American Dad episode that gives further insight into Stan as a character. Stan prays for a friend and subsequently meets Brett (Jay Thomas), an ultraconservative atheist. While Stan is delighted to have found someone who shares his often extreme political views, he is bothered by the fact that his new friend does not share his faith. Stan makes it his mission to introduce Brett to religion, with disastrous results at times.

American Dad has never shied away from showcasing religion as a topic throughout the series. What makes this episode so strong is that it gives Stan the opportunity to examine his own beliefs and whether it is ethical for him to try to force these beliefs on someone else. The story is a fun way to demonstrate how much Stan is willing to grow and change and how his most extreme views can be mitigated in the name of preserving a relationship.

6 "The Two Hundred"

Season 13, Episode 10

"The Two Hundred" is American Dad's 200th episode. The episode is set in the post-apocalyptic version of Langley Falls. Stan finds himself alone, and has to piece together what happened to cause the collapse of society. Along the way, he reunites with his friends and members of his family, who each help him put the pieces together. The episode is a parody of the TV series The 100 and has a similar tone.

The focus on Roger's multiple personas is a surprisingly poignant way to showcase this character's diversity. This is also another example of a story that takes place outside the official timeline and allows the characters to lean into the best and worst versions of themselves. "The Two Hundred" is ultimately a chance for the Smith family to reconnect with one another and learn to rely on one another in this new world.

5 "Ricky Spanish"

Season 8, Episode 17

"Ricky Spanish" follows Roger as he rediscovers his worst and most unlikable disguise, the persona called Ricky Spanish. Roger encounters people throughout Langley Falls who have been wronged by this persona. Roger realizes just how unhinged this persona is and ultimately leans into this fact. "Ricky Spanish" pairs a dark undertone with signature American Dad hijinks. The episode is narrated by Werner Herzog.

"Ricky Spanish" is one of the best episodes of the series because it showcases Roger's full range as a character and isn't afraid to showcase the depths of depravity that this character is capable of reaching. Roger has always been the center of American Dad, and his personas are an essential part of his character. This episode pays tribute to the effort that Roger puts into his persona and how important they all are.

4 "Lost in Space"

Season 9, Episode 18

"Lost in Space" follows Jeff (Jeff Fischer) as he attempts to escape a spaceship owned by members of Roger's alien race. Throughout his time on the spaceship, Jeff has to form alliances with fellow prisoners, and convince his captors that he is worthy of being released. The episode is unique for American Dad in that Jeff is the only member of the main cast to appear, although Hayley appears in a brief cameo.

Setting this episode in space ups the ante immediately. This spotlight on Jeff is also effective in that it demonstrates that he is more than a lovable goofball. Watching Jeff recognize his past mistakes, and take accountability for his part in the difficulties in his marriage, makes him that much easier to root for. "Lost in Space" is one of American Dad's most important episodes because it distills everything that makes the series special.

3 "Rapture's Delight"

Season 6, Episode 9

"Rapture's Delight" follows the Smith family when their Christmas celebrations get interrupted by the rapture. Stan is offended by the fact that he is left behind when he feels that he should be among the raptured. Francine is offended that Stan is more focused on being left behind than he is on her well-being. When Jesus returns to fight the anti-Christ, the world is thrown into a post-apocalyptic hellscape that the left behind have to navigate.

"Rapture's Delight" continues American Dad's tradition of producing excellent Christmas episodes. This episode does well to showcase how flawed Stan is as a husband in particular. Allowing Stan to explore this in an authentic way adds a dimension to this character that is desperately needed. The implications of this episode make the premise of American Dad even more intriguing, since it is implied that the entire series continues in Stan's version of heaven.

2 "In Country... Club"

Season 6, Episode 1

"In Country... Club" follows Steve's struggle to sing the US national anthem for a group of veterans. Stan determines that Steve is experiencing difficulty singing this because he has never been to war. To solve this problem, Stan enrolls Steve in a Vietnam War re-enactment to instill an appreciation of the US national anthem in his son. Steve becomes deeply traumatized by his experience in this pretend version of a real war.

This episode is so important to the American Dad story overall because it explores the relationship between Stan and Steve. They are so different in so many ways, and it has always been clear that Stan wishes he had a son more like him. However, the fact that this episode compels Stan to accept Steve as he is makes him a better father, even if he still has his flaws. "In Country... Club" also further establishes Steve's personality, which makes him easier to appreciate.

1 "Rabbit Ears"

Season 16, Episode 4

"Rabbit Ears" features Stan becoming increasingly obsessed with a black-and-white TV show from the 1960s. He documents his observations about this show and becomes involved in a kind of conspiracy involving his neighbor, Tuttle. Stan and Tuttle have to work together when it is revealed that they are being controlled by forces bigger than either of them. They each have to fight to return home.

"Rabbit Ears" is a departure from American Dad's comedic tone and offers a story that is ultimately incredibly dark. While American Dad has previously used science fiction and post-apocalyptic stories to further develop the Smith family, "Rabbit Ears" completely upends the series' premise and makes it something far more sinister. The idea that this comedic show is taking place against the backdrop of a family being held hostage is disturbing, to say the least.

