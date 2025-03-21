American Dad! is looking for a new home. After years of new episodes of the successful series created by Seth MacFarlane premiering on TBS, the network has announced that upcoming episodes of the project will need to be aired at a different place. TBS will continue to air previous episodes of the show through 2030, as the re-runs are part of a previously-signed deal with the channel. A new home for American Dad! hasn't been determined yet, and it remains to be seen who snatches the distribution rights for the title, considering how popular animated series aimed at adults have become in recent years.

American Dad! follows the life of Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), a worker from the Central Intelligence Agency. His family includes an alien named Roger (also voiced by MacFarlane), Francine (Wendy Schaal), Steve (Scott Grimes) and Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane). The adventures these characters go through are as unpredictable as anything MacFarlane has produced in the past. The Smith family has entertained audiences over the course of two decades, which is why the animated comedy will probably find a new home in no time. The twenty-first season of American Dad! is set to come to an end this week.

Some of the guest stars who have been featured in American Dad! over the years include Sandra Oh, Alan Tudyk and Reggie Lee. The Killing Eve star took some time to portray Hiko Yoshida. The beloved character has appeared in several episodes of the successful series. American Dad! won't have a hard time finding a new network. The show previously aired on Fox, before it was forced to move to TBS after the release of its eleventh season.

'American Dad!' Is Created By Seth MacFarlane