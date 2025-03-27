Roger (Seth MacFarlane) has been an integral part of American Dad! since the series began. As an alien with a compelling backstory and absolutely no filter, Roger is the glue that holds the Smith family together. Stan (Seth MacFarlane), Francine (Wendy Schaal), Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), and Steve (Scott Grimes) often find themselves in the middle of Roger's hijinks. Roger brings a unique perspective to the Smiths' suburban American lifestyle. He often interrupts their otherwise orderly existence with hilarious results.

Some episodes, like "Tearjerker", put Roger in a new context outside his day-to-day existence with the Smiths. Other episodes, like "The One That Got Away", highlight how each of the personas that he plays in the series spotlight a different part of his personality. The best Roger-centric episodes highlight how complex this character is and how he is able to harness his chaotic nature to be an essential part of this series.