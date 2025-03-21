American Dad! just found a new home. After recent reports indicated that TBS would no longer air upcoming episodes of the animated smash hit, it appears that Fox is aiming to get the series back for its highly-anticipated twentieth season. The series, created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman called Fox its home over the course of its first eleven seasons. American Dad! eventually went on to launch new episodes on TBS, until now. The deal Fox has been working on to own the rights to the animated comedy is set to last for years to come.

American Dad! follows the adventures of Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and his family. The member of the Central Intelligence Agency has an alien named Roger (also voiced by Seth MacFarlane) living in his home, which is why Stan never knows what to expect from any given day. The Smith family also includes Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), Steve (Scott Grimes) and Francine (Wendy Schaal). The Smith family also has a peculiar pet fish voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. After more than two decades of entertaining audiences from all over the world, American Dad! will return to its home in the near future.

Another factor that influenced the deal Fox signed to air new episodes of American Dad! was the recent agreement between the network and Hulu. The deal between the streaming platform and the network allows some of the biggest animated comedies in the world to move between the two parties, giving audiences multiple options to enjoy titles such as Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons. Viewers will now get the chance to enjoy new episodes of American Dad! for years to come.

The Legacy of Seth MacFarlane Continues