American Dad is so enjoyable partially because it knows no limits to its storytelling. The chaotic energy that these characters embody allow them to get into increasingly bizarre situations. Guest stars can add to the anarchy in the best possible way.

Some guest stars, Like Lisa Kudrow, were one-hit wonders that left everyone laughing long after the episode ended. Others, like Forest Whitaker, have become a running gag throughout the show. Each of these background characters allowed the story to grow and advance.

10 Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan lent his voice to American Dad's spoof of Breaking Bad. Francine (Wendy Schaal), Roger (Seth MacFarlane) and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker) go on an increasingly unhinged treasure hunt. They become increasingly enthralled with the promise of untold riches.

This guest appearance is funny on its own, since Gilligan is the creator of Breaking Bad. This also one of the most fun side quests featured in the series. Francine, Rodger, and Klaus make a fun team to follow. Hearing Gilligan's voice mess with this team leads to hilarious hijincks along the way.

9 Craig Ferguson

Barry (Eddie Kaye Thomas) is a tragic figure in American Dad. He's neglected and the butt of countless jokes at his expense. Enter Craig Ferguson, giving the evil voice to this character who has always existed in darkness.

What makes this alterego so interesting is that it adds a layer of depth to this character. In a way, this evil persona allows this character to express himself more freely. This makes it easier to cheer for this character, as evil as he becomes.

8 Cee Lo Green

'Hot Water' is one of the most terrifying episodes of American Dad. The man-eating murderous hot tub is the stuff that nightmares are made of. Enter Cee Lo Green, who narrated the entire horrifying tale.

Cee-Lo Green's appearance on this episode grounded everything in reality, which made the story much more terrifying. Each line delivery is meant to be funny, which makes the horror more visceral. This Little Shop of Horrors parody is no joke.

7 Elizabeth Banks

Comedic powerhouse Elizabeth Banks lent her voice to two American Dad characters. The first was Becky, who was a bubbly cruise ship employee who met an untimely end. The second was Lisa Silver, who revealed the villain Roger has always been.

Becky was such an effective character because she essentially turned the Smiths into monsters. Lisa was such a lovable character who didn't deserve the anarchy Roger caused in her life. Both characters are both endearing and slightly insufferable

6 Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg played Tommie Tokes, the owner of a mysterious weed factory. This Willy Wonka-like character is a colorful bundle of horror. His golden ticket scheme is a venue for Stan and the CIA to try to lead a massive drug bust.

Snoop Dogg as Willy Wonka as a concept works on a fundamental level. Tommie Tokes is in an important position to teach Stan a valuable lesson. He really deserved to become a Snoompa Loompa.

5 Chris Pine

Chris Pine played one of American Dad's most terrifying villains, Alistair Covax. He is the sinister host of a mysterious television show that Stan becomes obsessed with. Covax becomes increasingly more menacing as the episode reaches its ultimate shocking conclusion.

The implications of this episode are horrifying. Alistair Covax symbolizes the gravity of the Smiths' situation, underneath all the laughs. Covax sets the stage for future horrific situations for the Smiths to face.

4 Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow was a part of one of the most fun American Dad Christmas specials as Michelle. Michelle is a former tooth fairy who has since found employment as The Ghost of Christmas Past. Not only did she teach Stan several valuable lessons, she also saved the United States from an apocalyptic future.

Michelle is one of the few side characters on American Dad who can match Stan's unhinged energy. She's willing to stop at absolutely nothing to achieve her objective, no matter the consequences. Underneath it all, however, is a heart of gold that makes her someone anyone would want as a protector.

3 Werner Herzog

Ricky Spanish as a persona is the pinnacle of all of Roger's theatrics. Werner Herzog narrates each wild moment as Ricky Spanish wrecks havoc on everyone around him. In case any moment is missed, Herzog is there to break everything down.

Everything about Ricky Spanish's episode is tied together with Herzog's gravitas. This amplifies the humor and cements the fact that this is one of American Dad's most innovative episodes. That a titan of industry like Herzog would take this role so seriously is a testament to how important this episode is to the series.

2 Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker is part of one of the best running jokes in American Dad. That joke comes in the form of Detective Turlington. Turlington follows the letter of the law with absolutely no deviation, oftentimes to the detriment of the Smith family.

What makes Turlington, so fun is that his backstory gets progressively more dramatic as time goes on. He has shown up at the most random and inopportune times. His theatrics can even rival Roger's at times.

1 Stephen Colbert

Dr. Dandliker (Stephen Colbert) is a dentist Stan visits when he can't stop grinding his teeth. As with most of Stan's problems, this stems from the fact that he's not a great father to his children. Dr. Dandliker ultimately concludes that Stan needs braces.

While the appearance may be brief, Colbert brings his signature brand of pithy humor to the role. Colbert plays yet another character who tells Stan difficult truths that he doesn't want to here. This is always good for Stan's character development, even as he remains a wildly imperfect protagonist.

