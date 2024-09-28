The concept of "The American Dream" is an old one. It became popularized in the 1930s during the Great Depression when people longed for something better, something free. It has since been showcased across television, illustrating families with safe homes, loving parents, fun kids, and steady jobs; even if those families are a bit different or ones that don’t fit in with societal norms, they’re still living their own American Dream.

From the different characters portrayed in Modern Family to the outsiders in The Munsters, the American Dream in television is so much more than a property with a white picket fence. It has to do with a family who understands and helps, friends who go the distance and are there no matter what, and characters who surround themselves with those who believe in them. Okay, and it also has to do with some fun family shenanigans, especially when it comes to these shows about The American Dream.

10 'The Munsters' (1964-1966)

Created by Allan Burns and Chris Hayward

Produced by the creators of Leave it to Beaver, Joe Connelly and Bob Mosher, aka the epitome of The American Dream on Television, The Munsters brought something a bit different to the concept. In the satirical sitcom, the Munster family considered themselves a typical All-American family, even though they were, for all intents and purposes, a family of vampires and other monsters, including Frankenstein’s. It was a mixture of family-friendly television and the traditional monster movies of the 1960s, with a bit of a spin.

While the family was not “traditional,” they acted as such, portraying typical suburban life in the United States. There was a loving mother in Lily (Yvonne De Carlo), a hard-working father in Herman (Fred Gwynne), a live-in grandfather in (Al Lewis), a son who looks up to his father in Eddie (Butch Patrick), and even a pet in a fire-breathing dragon. All in all, they are a “typical family.” The premise of the series is said to be about looking inward and not at someone's physical appearance, something that is very prevalent in society even decades after the show first aired.

9 'Bewitched' (1964-1972)

Created by Sol Saks

A witch marrying a regular human, what’s more dreamy than that? In all reality, though, Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) shows Bewitched viewers that love has no bounds, especially for partners willing to defy all odds to live the life they want. In Samantha’s case, that life is as a suburban housewife, residing at 1164 Morning Glory Circleher husband, Darrin Stephens (Dick York and Dick Sargent), even if she does twitch her nose to cast spells in order to help her with some chores (who wouldn’t?).

Even though Samantha’s family loves to intervene in her marriage to “an outsider,” the Stephens’ are in a loving relationship, living the idyllic life in a beautiful upper-class home and having a group of friends they enjoy spending time with. All in all, they are living a life they are proud of, something that makes them happy as they expand their family with children. It is a representation that any sort of couple is able to achieve The American Dream.

8 'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

Produced by Jess Oppenheimer

Arguably one of the best-written TV sitcoms ever, I Love Lucy follows the life of Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and her husband Ricky (Desi Arnaz) as they live in New York, hang out with their friend Fred (William Frawley) and Ethel (Vivian Vance). A funny show that showcases some of Lucy’s misadventures trying to get into show business like her husband, this series is a very interesting look at The American Dream and people who come from other countries in search of a new life and success, such as Ricky. A Cuban-American, Ricky gets into show business and becomes quite a successful singer and bandleader in New York, a career path that is not an easy feat in any decade!

While Lucy is a homemaker, all she really wants to do is help provide for her growing family ( a baby comes during the second season). Broadcast during the 1950s, I Love Lucy not only showed this dream through the lens of an immigrant but also a homemaker who wanted more, something to call her own that she could be proud of. This was even before the Second Wave of Feminism movement in the 1960s, making the concept of a woman’s American Dream on television ahead of its time.

7 'Leave It To Beaver' (1957-1963)

Created by Joe Connelly and Bob Mosher

First broadcast in 1957, Leave It to Beaver portrayed the typical American family, the Cleavers. They lived in the fictional town of Mayfield, where the main protagonist, Theodore “Beaver” (Jerry Mathers), goes to grammar school, has good friends, and gets into all sorts of trouble. Then there is Beaver’s older brother, Wally (Tony Dow), who is a certified “popular kid” and lettered in three sports. Of course, there is also the homemaker mom, June (Barbara Billingsley), and the hard-working dad, Ward (Hugh Beaumont).

The series showcased a safe town with friendly people, a circumstance in line with what people think of as The American Dream. Leave it to Beaver showed kids playing in the streets and going back to their houses for a home-cooked meal while their father read the newspaper at the table, children getting an education and people going to work, and a middle-class town where young families thrived. It is why the Cleavers are thought of to be one of the best families on television.

6 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

Created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz

“This is a story all about how my life got flip-turned upside down.” Well, at least Will Smith’s (Will Smith) does in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Growing up in West Philadelphia, Will gets in a bit of trouble and winds up going to live with his Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid), Uncle Phil (James Avery), and three cousins in a mansion in Bel-Air, a very affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a clash between a lower-income upbringing and being thrown into private school alongside teenagers who have grown up with more money than they could ever need.

For Will, it is a drastic change, growing up on the west side and winding up in an upper-class situation that would be a dream for any kid in his situation. Seeing his extended family living The American Dream in California definitely came with its hardships, but Will’s Aunt and Uncle proved that hard work and dedication were all that mattered for someone who wanted to pursue a life of success. They are actually lessons Will and his cousins are taught throughout the series that no matter what you look like or where you come from, anything is possible.

5 'Malcolm In The Middle' (2000-2006)

Created by Linwood Boomer

Even though the family of Malcolm in the Middle is considered to be on the poorer side, they still have a loving, albeit dysfunctional, relationship, live in a lovely suburban neighborhood, and are fiercely protective of one another. Following the misadventures of the title character, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a certified boy genius and the pseudo glue that holds the family together, the series often breaks the fourth wall and brings the viewers into the family dynamic.

With wildly different characters within Malcolm’s family, such as the fun-loving yet immature father Hal (Bryan Cranston) and the seemingly harsh yet motherly Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), it's the juxtaposition of the genius kid and normal family that makes the series so inviting and fun to watch. It also shows that someone can break away from their wealthy family (Hal) and become successful on their own terms, with their own family.

4 'The Brady Bunch' (1969-1974)

Created by Sherwood Schwartz

A blended family of a mom and her three daughters and a dad and his three sons, The Brady Bunch starts off a little chaotic before they fall into what is considered The American Dream. As one would think, bringing six kids together is no easy feat since sibling rivalry is real and alive, especially when it comes to teenagers who are pretty much thrown under the same roof together. But, as Carol (Florence Henderson) tells her son Bobby (Mike Lookinland), the only “steps” in the family are to the second floor, meaning they are all family.

The Brady’s deal with typical family issues, such as school, young love, and fighting, but they all come together in their home that is shared with their loving mother and working father. While the blended family trope sometimes dominates the storyline, it doesn’t overshadow the fact that the six children have two parents who would do anything for them, give them advice, and always provide. In the end, The Brady Bunch is all about acceptance and loving those who encourage you to be the best version of yourself.

3 'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly

Ironically, the Matthews family in Boy Meets World actually does have a white picket fence, but that isn’t the only reason this beloved series is thought of as being about a family living The American Dream. Following the life of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), a young boy traversing his school life with his best friends Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), viewers watch as he falls in love, gets live advice from both his parents, life lessons from teacher George Feeny (William Daniels), and a strong relationship with his comedic older brother, Eric (Will Friedle).

The series is all about growing up and some of the pains that come along with leaving a comfortable home environment and going out on your own – parents watching as their kids go on to achieve their own dreams of success. While there are definite hardships along the way, Cory, his friends, and his brother all find their own paths in life while helping each other move toward being adults. Boy Meets World is a show portraying the age-old concept of The American Dream in a different way, as the core group of kids don’t stay kids in grade school forever. Instead, viewers watch as they move on to college and even life after graduation, making their own mark on the world.

2 'Full House' (1987-1995)

Created by Jeff Franklin

While the Tanner family in Full House is based around a single dad, Danny (Bob Saget), and his family, it is still an American Dream worth mentioning. In the show, TV anchor Danny raises his three young girls in San Francisco with the help of his rock musician brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and childhood best friend and comedian Joey (Dave Coulier). Over time, the two men become father figures to the girls as they live with them and help with their day-to-day troubles, accomplishments, and just life in general.

There is no mother in this series, but the three men do their best to put on both hats, cooking meals, cleaning, and being there for the girls whenever the need arises. It is an amazing example of a made family, one that has its hardships but is beyond open and welcoming to those in need, even if it is a nosey neighbor who barges into the kitchen door whenever she feels like it and flirts with Uncle Jesse (not that anyone can really blame her)!

1 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

The Modern Family is anything but normal, and yet they are living The American Dream on their own terms. The series actually follows three different types of families, all of whom are connected by Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill). Viewers see a “typical” family in the Dunphy's with a mother, father, and three children, a blended family with the Pritchett's, and a same-sex family in the Pritchett/Tucker family with two fathers and an adopted baby girl. Even though they are all very different, these three families show that no matter what, they are there for one another.

A mockumentary-style sitcom, Modern Family had characters go into confessional, speaking of things that are bothering them, aspects of their family that are annoying, and even things that are happening in their own lives that are exciting. It is a show families across America can relate to, as the characters fall in and out of love, go to their families for support, and have intense arguments that end in a big hug. It shows that no matter how well off someone is (these three families truly are!), there is nothing like a big family gathering to lift one’s spirits and feel loved. Hey, it's shown in pretty much all of Modern Family's best episodes.

