Exclusive: ‘American Dream’ Trailer Teases Tense Crime Drama Directed by Janusz Kaminski

Collider is home to the exclusive premiere of the trailer for American Dream, directed by Steven Spielberg‘s longtime cinematographer Janusz Kaminski. This is the second feature film from Kaminski, who previously made his directorial debut with the 2007 Polish drama Hania. Kaminski is more widely known as the cinematographer on some of Spielberg’s biggest movies of the past three decades, including Schindler’s List, War of the Worlds, Minority Report, and the upcoming West Side Story.

American Dream sees Kaminski directing a gritty crime drama story co-written by Duncan Brantley (Leatherheads) and Mark Wheaton (The Messengers). The story follows two brothers (played by Michiel Huisman and Lukey Bracey) who find themselves in serious trouble when they are unable to repay a Russian mob-backed loan used to help fund their latest entrepreneurial venture. When the brothers are unable to pay, Yuri (Nick Stahl) is dispatched to put the screws to them both in an effort to squeeze the exorbitant loan out of them. As you can see in the trailer below, American Dream looks like a gripping, timely story that hits close to the bone and sees Kaminski using his skills to bring the action to life.

American Dream arrives digital, DVD, and on demand starting January 12, 2021. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what new movies are set for release in 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Dream:

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan) directs this intense thriller about the brutal struggle for success. Desperate for cash, entrepreneurs Scott (Luke Bracey) and Nicky (Michiel Huisman) turn to Russian mobster Yuri (Nick Stahl). After they refuse the funding he offers, Yuri gets revenge by trying to take over their construction project. The partners are terrified until Nicky’s tough Russian girlfriend Ana decides to take action herself.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.