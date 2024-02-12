The Big Picture Peter Dinklage stars in American Dreamer alongside an impressive cast in this charming comedy-drama with a hint of drama.

Based on a true story from This American Life , the film follows a down-on-his-luck professor searching for a home and navigating unexpected challenges.

American Dreamer promises a successful adaptation from radio to screen, with a witty script from Theodore Melfi and a standout performance from Shirley MacLaine.

Peter Dinklage’s (Game of Thrones) luck couldn’t get any worse in Collider's exclusive first look at the trailer for Vertical’s upcoming comedy-drama, American Dreamer. But the one thing the actor has going for him are his co-stars, as the feature sees the four-time Emmy Award winner starring opposite the likes of the legendary Academy Award winner, Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment), Matt Dillon (Crash), Danny Glover (the Lethal Weapon franchise), Daniel Pudi (Community), and Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny). Between MacLaine and Dinklage, the comedic chemistry in Paul Dektor’s feature-length debut is brimming with charm as the unlikely housemates find a way to cohabitate in peace—kind of.

Based on a true story from Chicago Public Radio’s This American Life, Dinklage stars as a down-on-his-luck professor named Phil Loder. Phil is still dealing with the emotional fallout of not just one but two divorces and hasn’t quite landed the financial security that he was hoping to have by this point in his life. Above all, the teacher longs for a home to call his own, somewhere he can have a full yard to take care of and a cozy nook inside where he can write his book.

With every possible option out of his price range, it seems like Phil has stumbled upon a too-good-to-be-true deal when Astrid Finnelli (MacLaine) puts up an ad for a housemate who will eventually inherit the sprawling mansion after her death. But when it turns out that Astrid was lying about not having any children, things get complicated for Phil, who realizes he’ll have some competition for Astrid’s estate. The trailer also features a moment that would make Dinklage's Game of Thrones character, Tyrion Lannister, proud - it involves wine.

The Next Great This American Life Adaptation

If the trailer is any indication, American Dreamer will follow suit with other episodes of This American Life that have been successfully transformed from a spoken story over the radio to an on-screen production. Dinklage’s inspired yet dreadfully tired character is the perfect match for MacLaine’s as she moves toward the last phase of her life. Meanwhile, Dillon as the tricky realtor, and Mylett as Astrid’s greedy daughter give the project the extra spark needed to drive the plot home. The icing on the cake is that the witty script comes from Hidden Figures writer and director, Theodore Melfi (who also penned the Melissa McCarthy-led feature The Starling) giving the comedic hijinks a hefty side of drama.

Check out the trailer for American Dreamer below and catch it in theaters and on demand on March 8.