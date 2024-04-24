The Big Picture American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson, hits Blu-ray on June 18, sharing a tale of success and identity in the literary world.

Academy Award-winning screenplay by Cord Jefferson brings Monk Ellison's story to life, with Jeffrey Wright in a standout role.

Jeffrey Wright has exciting projects lined up, including the Batman franchise and Spike Lee's High and Low.

After a successful theatrical run and being available for purchase on digital platforms, American Fiction will finally be making its way to Blu-ray on June 18. The movie, which was written and directed by Cord Jefferson, follows the story of a man frustrated with the state of the publishing industry. But when Monk Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) attempts to sell the kind of literature he despises and becomes extremely successful, he has to wrestle with being true to himself despite what he has been told to promote. American Fiction is based on "Erasure", a novel written by Percival Everett.

When American Fiction premiered at last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, the film received plenty of praise. The movie's success would lead to multiple Academy Awards nominations for this year's ceremony, including nods in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. Cord Jefferson took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay due to his work on American Fiction, cementing Monk's story as one that can't be missed. The film managed to earn $23 million at the global box office, after competing during a crowded holiday season that included the debut of titles such as Wonka and Godzilla Minus One.

The cast of American Fiction also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown, with the talented performers bringing the story of Monk from the page to the big screen. Rae was recently seen as the President in Barbie, last summer's smash hit about the existential doll entering the real world for the first time. When it comes to what Sterling K. Brown has been doing in recent years, the actor voiced Angstrom Levy in Invincible, with the villains making Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) life impossible with his schemes and dangerous powers.

What's Next for Jeffrey Wright?

American Fiction earned Jeffrey Wright an Academy Award nomination, quickly becoming one of the highlights of the actor's acclaimed career. But Wright is now ready to move on from his role as Monk with a wide variety of projects lined up in the near future. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Jim Gordon when The Batman: Part II makes its way to the big screen, after the character helped the titular vigilante played by Robert Pattinson during his previous adventure. Wright will also appear in Spike Lee's adaptation of High and Low, which will also feature performances from Denzel Washington and Ice Spice.

American Fiction will be available for purchase on Blu-ray on June 18. The movie is currently also streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

