The Big Picture American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson, is available for pre-order on Vudu for $19.99, bringing the comedy home after a successful theatrical run.

The movie follows Thelonius "Monk" Ellison, a college professor turned writer, who challenges cultural stereotypes in his satire book. However, his success changes him and strains his relationship with Coraline.

Erika Alexander, who plays Coraline, doubts whether they will reconcile because Monk has changed so much and won't even admit he wrote the book. She sees his lack of authenticity as a deal-breaker.

American Fiction is finally available for purchase on digital platforms, after an impressive theatrical run for the movie directed by Cord Jefferson. The story about a writer who never expected to achieve success in the way he did is available for pre-order on Vudu for only $19.99, bringing the comedy home. The movie made an impact during last year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting the big screen nationwide. By becoming available on digital platforms, American Fiction can reach a bigger audience, allowing more people to embark on the wholesome journey.

American Fiction follows Thelonius "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a college professor who becomes a writer when he comes up with an unpredictable strategy. After feeling frustrated due to how Black authors wrote using stereotypes to appeal to white readers, Ellison decides to double down on the cultural landscape, writing a satire book that ends up being recognized as prestige literature by a white audience. Unfortunately for him and everyone around him, the book's success ends up leading him down a path he shouldn't follow, as he can't even admit to the people he loves the most that he wrote the book under a pen name.

Before working on American Fiction, Cord Jefferson served as a writer on Watchmen, HBO's limited series that took place after the events of the popular comic book series. And even before he worked on the show about some of the most complicated superheroes on the planet, Jefferson brought the best of his writing skills to The Good Place, a comedy about a small group of people trapped in the afterlife. The screenwriter decided it was time for his feature directorial debut, and he turned Percival Everett's "Erasure" into American Fiction.

Did Monk and Coraline Reconcile?

The biggest tragedy in American Fiction was how Monk's unexpected success changed him as a person, going from someone who was really dedicated to his cause into a known author who didn't stand up for what he believed in. The sudden change even affected the protagonist's relationship with Coraline (Erika Alexander), and the conclusion to Jefferson's directorial debut lets audiences decide if the characters got over their differences or not. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Erika Alexander provided her thoughts regarding if Monk and Coraline ever spoke again:

"I don't know if she'll be able to, because if you see the movie and have seen the movie, you'll see that he is not himself. He changed. He's not the person she met, so she's not dealing with the same person, and she doesn't even know how different he is. They're having an argument about a book that he won't even admit he wrote. She doesn't know who he is anymore. And I think as a person who's discerning and would start to get to the truth because she's a lawyer, that would irritate her because she's a woman who's gone through some things, she's gone through a divorce. I think she's looking for people to at least be authentically honest about who they are, and he has not been. I think that that's a deal-breaker."

American Fiction is now available for purchase on digital platforms.