Every story needs an ending, but whether it's a closed one or more ambiguous depends on the story. In the case of Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, viewers get a bit of both. As the film ends, viewers learn how Monk (Jeffrey Wright) turns the events that happened to him into a screenplay, which itself presents a few different (but not real) endings. However, one of the main questions the film leaves hanging is whether Monk and Coraline (Erika Alexander) make up after a heated argument. Though viewers will have to decide for themselves how things go with the couple, Alexander has an idea about what might have happened.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Alexander offered her thoughts on where American Fiction leaves Monk and Coraline. In the film itself, Monk reveals that Coraline won't answer his calls, leaving the audience to wonder whether the two fully make amends. For Alexander, she doesn't think Coraline can forgive Monk, largely because she doesn't fully know him — something made especially clear when Monk doesn't reveal himself as the author. She added that because of Coraline's experiences in different areas of her life, it's harder to forgive someone who won't be completely honest with her.

"I don't know if she'll be able to, because if you see the movie and have seen the movie, you'll see that he is not himself. He changed. He's not the person she met, so she's not dealing with the same person, and she doesn't even know how different he is. They're having an argument about a book that he won't even admit he wrote. She doesn't know who he is anymore. And I think as a person who's discerning and would start to get to the truth because she's a lawyer, that would irritate her because she's a woman who's gone through some things, she's gone through a divorce. I think she's looking for people to at least be authentically honest about who they are, and he has not been. I think that that's a deal-breaker."

What Is 'American Fiction' About?

Based on Percival Everett's novel Erasure, American Fiction centers on Monk, an author and university professor who heads back home following an argument with a student — and it wasn't the first. After watching a panel at a book festival, Monk expresses his frustration that books written by Black authors seem catered to white readers, relying on offensive stereotypes. So, Monk decides to write one of those books, creating a pen name and leaning into every ridiculous trope he can concoct. However, what was intended to be a spite-fueled joke turns into something very real when his book sells for a hefty sum, forcing him to confront the very dilemma he often criticizes.

