The Big Picture American Fiction is Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The images released give a glimpse into the vibrant and enjoyable world created by Jefferson, featuring talented actors like Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams, Sterling K. Brown, and Erika Alexander.

American Fiction follows a frustrated novelist (played by Wright) who uses a pen name to write a book that confronts stereotypes.

Cord Jefferson's directorial debut American Fiction is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright as a writer challenging the norms society, and new images have been released to preview the story to come.

The images give us a peak into the bright and fun world created by Jefferson. In one image, Issa Rae is seen sitting with a book in hand for what seems like an interview. Another image sees Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Uggams sitting at a dining table smiling ear to ear. Another interesting image features Sterling K. Brown, and Wright is seen taking a walk with Erika Alexander in another image.

What’s ‘American Fiction’ About?

Billed as a feature that “confronts our culture’s obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes” the movie follows a frustrated novelist (Wright), who’s fed up with tired and offensive tropes used by the establishment profiting from “Black” entertainment. In order to prove his point, he uses a pen name to write his own “Black” book. However, things take a turn when his outlandish book propels him to the “heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.”

Image via Orion Pictures

Further rounding off the cast are John Ortiz, and Adam Brody, whose characters are yet unrevealed. While the character and plot details are scarce, the images and premise paint a fun, satirical image of American Fiction. With power-packed performers and Jefferson’s wits, whose writing credits include fan favorites like Watchmen, Succession, The Good Place, and more the movie will be the one to watch out for. The comedy-drama is adapted for screen and directed by Jefferson and is based upon the novel Erasure by Percival Everett. The movie is produced by Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Jefferson, and Jermaine Johnson. The executive producers include Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Percival Everett.

American Fiction will make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 8, and will be in select theaters on November 3 before expanding through the country on November 17. You can check out the new images below:

Image via Orion Pictures

Image via Orion Pictures