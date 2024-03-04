The Big Picture Mutant is releasing an exclusive American Fiction poster depicting a typewriter turning into a paper shredder.

The poster symbolizes the main plot of the movie, showcasing the destruction of a novel by white individuals' perceptions.

With a high Rotten Tomatoes score and multiple Oscar nominations, American Fiction is now available for streaming.

This week, fans of American Fiction have more to be excited about than the possible awards that the acclaimed movie may take home during the Oscars. Mutant revealed to Collider that, this week, they’re releasing a new poster for the movie, which becomes available for purchase at their website tomorrow. With the announcement, Mutant also allowed Collider to reveal the art of the poster, which you can check out in this post.

The artwork is by Akiko Stehrenberger – a specialist in creating minimalist posters for some acclaimed titles such as It Follows (which is getting a surprise sequel this year), Colossal, After the Storm, Spring Breakers and many, many others. In the American Fiction poster, Stehrenberger drew a good ol’ typing machine with a color that’s extremely relevant to the story. Additionally, the section through which the typed text would come out is instead a paper shredder that doesn't even give the viewer the chance of seeing what's being typed.

Without getting into spoilers, the image also perfectly encapsulates the central plot of the movie. In the story, Monk (Jeffrey Wright) is a professor who writes a satirical novel about race that takes a wild turn after becoming a best-seller. The poster translates Monk’s feeling of creating something and seeing it get destroyed by white folk – especially when he was already a novelist whose more elaborate works went mostly unread.

What Is 'American Fiction' Nominated For?

American Fiction is nominated in five categories at this year’s Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Film prize. Aside from that, the movie scored two nominations in acting categories: One for lead star Jeffrey Wright and one for Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) in the Best Supporting Actor category. Rounding up the nominations are the nods for Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. The story is based on the novel Erasure, which was written by Percival Everett in 2001. It was adapted by Cord Jefferson (Watchmen), who also directed the movie.

If you still haven’t watched American Fiction and are working on crossing the main Oscars categories off your list, you’ll be glad to know that the movie is already available to stream in the comfort of your home. The movie has been in the Vudu library for almost a month for $19.99. One of the highest-rated titles of the Oscar slate, American Fiction stands tall with a 94% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinsoncalled Wright’s performance “spectacular” and wrote that the movie’s “absurd” humor is counterbalanced by the fact that it “is grounded in truth about what stories will become elevated.”

Mutant releases their exclusive American Fiction poster tomorrow. You can purchase it on their website.

