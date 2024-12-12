Denzel Washington is getting some major Oscar buzz thanks to his performance in Gladiator 2, but long before the legacy sequel, he teamed up with Ridley Scott for a crime thriller with a star from the original Gladiator that just got a disappointing streaming update. Washington stars alongside Russell Crowe – who won an Oscar for his performance in Gladiator – in American Gangster, the 2007 true crime gangster drama about Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas. Netflix has revealed that December 31 will be the last day to watch American Gangster on the platform and a new streaming home for the film has not been announced. American Gangster also stars Josh Brolin and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and it currently sits at an 81% score from critics and a 90% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was produced for $100 million and grossed $269 million worldwide.

Ridley Scott directed American Gangster with a script from Steve Zaillan, which is loosely based on the article "The Return of Superfly" by Mark Jacobson. Scott is a franchise guru, responsible for both Gladiator movies, as well as the modern Alien franchise we all know and love today. Scott also directed Blade Runner in 1982, the sci-fi epic starring Harrison Ford, before passing off directorial duties to Dune director Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049, the legacy sequel that returned Ford and added Ryan Gosling to its cast. Before working on Gladiator 2, Scott most recently helmed Napoleon, the controversial war epic starring Joaquin Phoenix that flopped at the box office, earning $221 million despite costing Apple $200 million to produce. He will next direct at least one episode of Dope Thief and reunite with Paul Mescal for The Dog Stars.

Denzel Washington Has Other Movies Leaving Netflix

Denzel Washington fans may consider canceling their Netflix subscription at the end of the month, as American Gangster isn’t the only one of his movies to depart the platform. Safe House, the action thriller that saw Washington team up with Ryan Reynolds, will also leave Netflix, as well as 2 Guns, the comic book movie adaptation that costars Mark Wahlberg. It’s also a bad month for Jason Statham fans on Netflix; his only two movies, The Mechanic and Redemption, will both leave the streamer at the end of the month.

American Gangster stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe and was directed by Ridley Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch American Gangster before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

