One of Denzel Washington's films, which many feel is his biggest Oscar nomination snub, just got a major streaming update. American Gangster, the 2007 crime thriller which Washington stars in alongside Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ted Levine, will officially begin streaming on Netflix on September 16. The film tells the story of Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas (Washington) and the New York City outcast police officer (Crowe) who is tasked with bringing him to justice. The film was nominated for two Oscars; Ruby Dee for Best Supporting Actress, and Best Art Direction. In addition to Washington, Crowe, Ejiofor, and Levine, American Gangster also stars Josh Brolin, Lymari Nadal, and Roger Guenveur Smith, and currently boasts "certified fresh" scores of 81% from critics and 89% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

American Gangster was written by Steve Zaillian, who won an Oscar in 1994 for his work writing Schindler's List. He has also been nominated for his work as a scribe four other times, including Awakenings (1990), Gangs of New York (2003), Moneyball (2011), and The Irishman (2019). American Gangster was helmed by famous director Ridley Scott, who has been nominated for Academy Awards four times in his career for his work on The Martian (2015), Black Hawk Down (2001), Gladiator (2000), and Thelma and Louise (1991), but has yet to bring home the gold. Scott most recently directed Joaquin Phoenix in the biopic, Napoleon, and will next direct Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2.

What Projects Has Denzel Washington Been in Lately?

Two-time Oscar-winner and nine-time Oscar-nominee Denzel Washington most recently starred in The Equalizer 3, which was directed by Antoine Fuqua, and before that he appeared in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which saw him nominated for another Best Acting award. From 2017 to 2021, he appeared in Roman J. Israel, Esq., The Equalizer 2, and The Little Things, alongside actors such as Colin Farrell, Pedro Pascal, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Washington will next be seen teaming up with Ridley Scott once more for the aforementioned Gladiator 2, and will also star in Spike Lee's upcoming film High and Low, which also features Dean Winters and Jeffrey Wright.

American Gangster stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe and was written by Steve Zaillian and directed by Ridley Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch American Gangster on Netflix on September 16.