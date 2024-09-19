One Denzel Washington movie where he gives arguably his best performance to not earn an Oscar nomination is a smash hit on the biggest streaming service in the world. American Gangster, which Washington stars in alongside Russell Crowe, Ruby Dee, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, has jumped to the #7 spot in the Netflix top 10 movie chart, narrowly beating out Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's sci-fi epic, Edge of Tomorrow. American Gangster tells the story of a New York City cop who is tasked with bringing down infamous Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas (Washington). In addition to Washington, Crowe, Dee, and Ejiofor, American Gangster also stars Josh Brolin, Lymari Nadal, and Ted Levine, and the film currently sits at a "certified fresh" 81% score from critics to go along with an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

American Gangster was helmed by legendary director Ridley Scott, who is best known for his work on Gladiator, the historical epic which Crowe also stars in, and The Martian, the space thriller starring Matt Damon which has been making waves on Max since it premiered at the start of this month. Scott also directed the original Blade Runner movie starring Harrison Ford, and started the Alien franchise, which was initially led by Sigourney Weaver and still has movies being released to this day. Scott most recently directed Napoleon, the war biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix detailing the life of Napoleon Bonaparte. He will next direct Gladiator 2, the sequel to Gladiator which stars Pedro Pascal and is due in theaters on November 22.

What Other Denzel Washington Movies Are on Streaming?

One of Denzel Washington's most recent movies, The Equalizer 3, has found a streaming home on Netflix, while his last film to earn him an Oscar nomination, The Tragedy of Macbeth, can be found on Apple TV+. His team up film with Mark Wahlberg, 2 Guns, which is actually a comic book adaptation, has been one of the more popular movies on Starz for quite some time. Man on Fire, which many consider to be one of the best Denzel Washington movies ever, has also been making noise as one of the most popular movies on Prime Video.

American Gangster stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe and was written by Steve Zaillian and directed by Ridley Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch American Gangster, now streaming on Netflix.

