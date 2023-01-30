The surprise merger of Showtime and Paramount+ has already drawn blood. Showtime's American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, has been canceled after one season.

Deadline reports that American Gigolo, alongside Let the Right One In and Three Women, are the first casualties of the two consolidating streamers, in a year that has already been a bloodbath for original series. While Let the Right One In and Three Women may find other homes, prospects are gloomier for the ill-starred American Gigolo. The sex-work drama has been a troubled production from the start; the series was first greenlit in 2016, with Neil LaBute (The Company of Men, Nurse Betty) writing, but only came to fruition several years later, with Ray Donovan and Heartland producer David Hollander as showrunner. However, he was fired amidst allegations of misconduct and replaced with David Bar Katz. Bar Katz himself departed weeks later, resulting in a two-week production shutdown while The Offer's Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg, who had been brought in as consulting producers after Hollander's departure, took over. As a result of the turmoil behind the scenes, the series' original ten-episode order was cut to eight; the series debuted late last year.

The series is a remiagining of Paul Schrader's 1980 neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo, which starred Richard Gere as male escort Julian Kay, who gets caught in a deadly web of deception when he's framed for murder; the film was a commercial success, made Gere into a star, and spawned a hit soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder, including the iconic Blondie song "Call Me". The series alters that premise, catching up with Julian (Bernthal) after serving a fifteen-year prison sentence for murder. Back on the streets, he tries to put his life back together and figure out who set him up.

In addition to Bernthal, the series also starred Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Rosie O'Donnell, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady. Reviews were mixed - in her review, Collider's Carly Lane found that it prioritized "lackluster crime drama and cyclical storytelling over its lead's inherent charisma". Schrader, who wrote and directed the original film, believed making the film into a series was "a terrible idea", and declined to be involved with it.

American Gigolo was executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (who also produced the 1980 film), with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also produced. The series was produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Check out the trailer for the series below: