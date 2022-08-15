Razor-sharp suits, fast cars, and a fancy house in Los Angeles; just as male escort Julian Kaye thought he has it all, the world suddenly turns upside down. In 2014, Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans for a 2022 television adaptation of the neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. Set to premiere on Showtime, the project is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

The 2022 adaptation of American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the original film. Taking place 15 years after his wrongful arrest and conviction, Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) struggles to find his place in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. On top of that, Kaye navigates through his complicated relationships and attempts to reconnect with his ex-lover Michelle Stratton, his troubled mother, and the people who put a knife in his back and sent him to prison. Amid his personal identity crisis, Detective Sunday believes that a much larger criminal conspiracy is at play and plans to unearth the truth behind the murder that put Kaye in jail. Check out what’s in store for American Gigolo with this handy guide to the release date, trailer, plot, cast, and more.

Image via Showtime

How Many Episodes Does American Gigolo Have (And Where Can You Stream Them)?

Per its announcement on June 15, 2022, American Gigolo has been given a 10-episode series order. The series will be available for streaming on Showtime, with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

When Will American Gigolo Premiere?

American Gigolo is set to premiere on Showtime on September 9, 2022.

Watch the Official Trailer for American Gigolo

The first trailer for American Gigolo was released on May 31, 2022, which gave us our first look at most of the main characters. This was followed by a second trailer, released on July 14. You can watch the latest trailer here:

Who's in the Cast of American Gigolo?

American Gigolo stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, a high-paying male escort with impeccable taste in fashion and a penchant for the expensive things in life. After spending 15 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, Kaye is finally out and searches for his place in the modern-day sex industry. Before this, Bernthal was in The Punisher and The Walking Dead. The show also features a young Julian Kaye, played by Gabriel LaBelle.

Joining Bernthal on the cast list is Gretchen Mol, appearing as Kaye’s ex-lover Michelle. Rosie O'Donnell plays Detective Sunday. Other members of the main cast include Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle and Leland Orser as Richard Stratton. The series also features Wayne Brady as Lorenzo and Laura Liguori as Elizabeth Shannon House in recurring roles.

Where Can I Watch the 1980 American Gigolo Film?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Before watching the television remake, it wouldn’t hurt to catch the 1980 film version of American Gigolo. After all, it’s the very movie that established Richard Gere as a leading man. And let’s not forget its iconic musical score, which earned the project a Golden Globe Award nomination. You can watch the 1980 American Gigolo film on Hulu.

What Is American Gigolo About?

The American Gigolo television remake is largely based on the 1980 film version, which had Richard Gere playing Julian Kay, a Los Angeles callboy who lives an extravagant life as a high-paying prostitute. He's got it all: the Giorgio Armani suits, the sexy Mercedes, and a steady clientele of wealthy, older women looking for a good time. But none of this comes without risk. When Kay is wrongfully accused of a murder he did not commit, no one is willing to assist him in proving his innocence - except for the frustrated politician's wife and non-paying bedmate Michelle Stratton (Lauren Hutton).

The 1980 American Gigolo was directed by Paul Schrader, the filmmaker behind Blue Collar and Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. Inspired by European art cinema, Schrader blends the steamier side of sex with the dangers of affluence in this crime drama flick. The neo-noir artistic direction is supported by Ferdinando Scarfiotti's detailed production design, turning the movie into the main staple of ‘80s decadence. With Gere as the leading man, American Gigolo is a slick portrayal of a pleasure-seeking, emotionally disengaged individual soaking in Los Angeles’ high life with little to no disregard for the consequences, only to find himself unintentionally entangled in one. With any luck, the series will hopefully be able to recapture that same mix of glam and grit.

