Showtime and Paramount Television Studios announced they have parted ways with David Hollander, showrunner of the upcoming series, American Gigolo. Speaking with Deadline, a spokesperson stated that “Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him.” No other comments regarding the reasons why the partnership with Hollander was severed; however, it was mentioned that allegations of misconduct had something to do with the decision. Sources also stated that the misconduct was “not of sexual harassment nature.”

The continuing production of American Gigolo, a reboot of the 1980 film, will include one of Hollander’s top lieutenants replacing him as showrunner. David Bar Katz, co-executive producer of the series is rumored to be the replacement. Katz worked with Hollander on the popular Ray Donovan series.

The news comes as a surprise to many, as Hollander is an often celebrated creative figure in television production. He was responsible for developing, directing, and executive producing Ray Donovan, which was nominated for an Emmy in the “Outstanding Directing” category and was recognized by WGA for “Best New Series.” Hollander went on to co-write and direct the 2021 feature-length film for the series as well. His other projects include the creation of the Heartland series and The Guardian, where he served as executive producer and director for several episodes.

Based on the 1980 neo-noir film, the American Gigolo television series follows the story of Julian Kaye. The story picks up fifteen years after Julian’s arrest for murder while working as a sex worker following the mysterious death of a client with no one willing to testify or come forward with any evidence. Upon his release from prison, he finds it difficult to adjust to the new sex industry in modern-day Los Angeles and seeks to re-establish his relationship with his former love, Michelle. His ultimate plan for his newfound freedom is to find out the truth about what happened all those years ago.

The production of the series is run by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series will contain 10-episodes total, with seven episodes rumored to already have been made at this point. American Gigolo will star Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye with a supporting cast including the acting talents of Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady.

With so much buzz surrounding the reboot’s production, and with such a unique take on the sex worker protagonist, this series is bound to keep audiences captivated despite its rocky start behind-the-scenes. It will be awesome to see how they update this 1980s story to modern-day with the changes in how some subject matter is discussed in the mainstream.

