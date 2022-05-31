The first look also features much of the main cast in the series that has yet to announce a release date.

The official trailer for Showtime’s upcoming series, American Gigolo, has arrived and it looks equal parts steamy and intriguing. Starring the ever-sizzling Jon Bernthal in a series based on the 1980 film of the same name, the teaser delivers on its crime and sex based situations. Following in the footsteps of the sultry Richard Gere, who starred in the original film, the trailer proves that Bernthal is up for the task of picking up the torch and bringing the heat as the production's protagonist.

The trailer reveals an updated take on the story now over forty years in the past, as leading character Julian Kaye (Bernthal) tries to find his way in sex work industry in Los Angeles. With plenty of charm and looks to match, Julian is a favorite among clients who continue to call upon him for his prowess in the bedroom. But, outside his endearing persona, the trailer reveals that Julian is reeling from a dark past — one that saw him sent to prison for a murder he swears he didn’t commit.

Along with lots of shots of Bernthal, the first look also gives us peeks at other series stars including Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gretchen Mol, and Leland Orser. Not featured in the trailer, but signed on to appear as recurring characters are Wayne Brady and Laura Liguori. Along with the story we see take shape in the teaser, part of the storyline will see Julian attempting to fix a broken relationship with his mother and make amends with the woman he loves the most, his ex-partner Michelle (Mol).

Following the recent major setback of losing their showrunner and revered name in the industry, David Hollander, over misconduct allegations of the non-sexual variety, we’re happy to see that things are moving right along for American Gigolo. With Hollander stepping down as showrunner, the series will now most likely end up in the hands of Hollander’s longtime collaborator and the show’s current co-executive producer, David Bar Katz. The series is backed by Paramount TV Studios who are working alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Known for bringing the edge with boundary pushing productions, Showtime is the perfect platform for the reboot to land. It’s our guess that through working with the network, American Gigolo will be able to include more gritty moments of crime and more R-rated sexual themes.

As of right now, American Gigolo doesn’t have a premiere date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls out. You can check out all the steaminess for yourself in the trailer below.

