It’s date night for Showtime, and to prepare, they’ve brought the first official trailer for their steamy new series, American Gigolo. Starring Jon Bernthal as sex worker Julian Kaye, the highly-anticipated ten-episode series is set to premiere on Showtime on September 9, telling the story of a man desperate to discover the truth while simultaneously struggling to hold onto his sense of identity.

If you aren’t too busy staring at Bernthal’s abs (we know we are), you’ll remember that this version of American Gigolo serves as a modern reimagining of the 1980 film of the same, written and directed by Paul Schrader and starring Richard Gere as Julian Kaye. The series is set to follow Julian after the events of the film, fifteen years after being arrested for murder, and sees the escort struggling to find his footing, both in his own personal life, as well as the sex industry in Los Angeles now that he’s spent so much time behind bars. In a fashion typical of the tortured and complex leads Bernthal has played in the past, Julian is determined not only to seek out the truth about who framed him for murder, while also trying to reach out to Michelle, the woman who means the most to him.

The pilot of American Gigolo, also starring Bernthal, was ordered to series in June of last year, but aside from a short teaser released at the end of May, this is the first real look we’ve gotten at the thriller series. The series looks to be as steamy as its predecessor, and it’s a delight to hear the return of Blondie’s “Call Me,” the single written for the original film that would go on to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts for six weeks, and become the Debbie Harry-led band’s most iconic song. It also doesn’t shy away from delivering in the acting department, once again proving that Bernthal has the talent (and the looks) to lead any project he wants.

Image via Showtime

American Gigolo is a project that’s been highly anticipated from Showtime for a while, particularly since the show’s production has been delayed a handful of times, both internally and by COVID-related delays. Original creator David Hollander left the production after misconduct allegations, though it looks like production has resumed with a new showrunner in time for the show’s September premiere.

American Gigolo, also starring Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, and Leland Orser, premieres on Showtime on September 9. Check out the new trailer below: