HBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced plans to release an upcoming live-action special based on Mattel's American Girl doll franchise, entitled American Girl: Corinne Tan (working title). New photos from the set in Calgary, AB, Canada, show siblings Miya and Kai Cech getting ready to hit the slopes as sisters, Corinne and Gwynn Tan.

Set to premiere this December on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, American Girl: Corinne Tan stars Miya Cech as Corinne with Kai Cech as the character's younger sister, Gwynn. The film will show the sisters as they try to navigate life following their parents' divorce. Along with the Cech sisters, American Girl: Corinne Tan will also star Michelle Krusiec as their mom, Judy, with Angela Tortu serving as director.

In one photo, we see both Cech sisters at a ski lodge with their American Girl counterparts out front. Miya Cech sports a pair of skis while her younger sister stands on a snowboard. Another photo features an adorable puppy named Fish, who will portray the sisters' dog, Flurry.

Miya Cech has been busy lately as the young actor recently appeared in the indie film, Marvelous and the Black Hole. Before that, she made appearances in several TV shows, including The Astronauts, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, American Housewife, and American Horror Story. She also played a younger version of Ali Wong's character, Sasha Tran, in the 2019 Netflix film, Always Be My Maybe. Along with her sister, Kai Cech appeared in Marvelous and the Black Hole. She's also appeared in several TV movies, including Richard Lovely and So Close.

Named American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan is the company's first doll of Chinese descent. According to Corinne Tan's backstory, shared via Business Wire, she is an avid skier who lives in Aspen, Colorado with her Chinese-American family. The Business Wire article also featured a comment by General Manager of American Girl, Jamie Cygielman, on the debut of Corinne and Gwynn, which stated, “As we celebrate the new year, we’re excited to welcome Corinne and Gwynn Tan to our popular Girl of the Year lineup with meaningful stories that reflect what it means to be an American girl today." Additionally, the character appeared in two children's books written by author Wendy Wan-Long Shang, titled Corinne and Corinne to the Rescue.

American Girl: Corinne Tan will debut in December 2022 on Cartoon Network and hit HBO Max the following day. Check out the set photo of Fish below:

