The Big Picture American Gladiators is making a comeback on Amazon.

The series features Contenders facing off against Gladiators in intense athletic challenges, culminating in The Eliminator obstacle course.

A classic of 1990s syndicated TV, the original series ran from 1989 to 1996.

Pull that leotard out of the closet and dust off your giant Q-tip, because American Gladiators is back. The classic athletic competition series from the 1990s is headed for a revival at Amazon. Deadline reports that the series is now casting competitors and Gladiators.

The series will be one of a number of unscripted programs that Amazon is launching on its Prime Video streaming service. Says Lauren Anderson, head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, "Gladiators is an enduring, physical challenge format that continues to engage families around the world. We look forward to delighting our global Prime Video customers with both reimagined and nostalgic elements that celebrate the best of the original series." Johnny C. Ferraro, who co-created American Gladiators back in 1982, will executive produce the series. It is the latest revival of the property, which originally left the airwaves in 1996; a 1994-1996 kid-aimed version, Gladiators 2000, was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, while Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali hosted a two-season-long revival series on Fox in 2008. The show had a number of international versions: Gladiators, the British incarnation of the series, has recently been successfully revived.

What is 'American Gladiators'?

First airing in syndication in 1989, American Gladiators pitted two male and two female contestants (dubbed "Contenders") against the show's "Gladiators," an assortment of athletes and bodybuilders with superhero-like costumes, and stage names like Siren, Laser, Nitro, and Zap. The Contenders had to compete in a variety of offbeat athletic competitions like Atlasphere (a duel with human-sized hamster balls), Joust (a close-quarters battle on an elevated platform with pugil sticks), and Assault (a battle with Nerf-style weapons). The Gladiators would attempt to impede the Contenders from completing the events. Each episode culminated in The Eliminator, a treacherous obstacle course; points accumulated in the earlier events would give the leader a head start. Winners of individual episodes would then move on to a tournament round that concluded each season. Over the course of the series, American Gladiators was hosted by a number of sports personalities, including Joe Theismann, Mike Adamle, and Larry Csonka.

Recent years have seen a renewal of interest in the property. Last year, ESPN aired The American Gladiators Documentary as part of its 30 for 30 series, while Netflix followed suit with the two-part Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators.

Amazon's American Gladiators revival has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.