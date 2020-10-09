‘American Gods’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Ricky Whittle Wearing the Hell Out of Some Winter Clothing

Starz dropped by New York Comic-Con today to reveal the first trailer for American Gods season 3. The series, adapted from Neil Gaiman‘s novel, stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, a man who gets drawn into a war between the Old Gods and the New Gods by his crafty father, Odin (Ian McShane).

American Gods has enjoyed what could charitably be called a…turbulent ride so far. Show creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green departed after season 1, and season 2 was mired in constant controversy as to who was actually running the ship. A lot of the panache left along with Fuller and Green, but the cast remains extremely committed to the show’s dreamlike vibe, and each episode is usually good for at least one visual wonder. This looks to be the same in season 3, as the show moves into one of the book’s most controversial passages: Shadow settling the hell down in a sleepy, snowy town to avoid his destiny. Confirmed: Ricky Whittle wears the crap out of a snow jacket.

Check out the trailer below followed by two new images from season 3. American Gods returns to Starz in early 2021. For more trailers out of NYCC, here’s a new look at CBS All Access’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand.

Here is the official synopsis for American Gods season 3: