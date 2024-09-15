With Netflix’s Kaos, audiences were served the treat of a chaotic and almost mad take on mythology. The show takes the Greek gods we all know—Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Hades — and flips the script. Instead of the all-powerful, destruction-bearing deities we mostly see, they were hugely flawed and borderline petty. Let’s not get started on the seemingly complicated divine politics that spilled over into the world of man. Over the course of eight episodes, these gods spin a tale of deceit, betrayal, and a hunger for power. Things get so tense that they get sloppy and humans uncover what’s basically the hugest scam of their time. Then comes the cliffhanger ending. If that clever mix of divine dysfunction and modern twists left you wanting more, American Gods should be the next watch on your list.

Based on Neil Gaiman's novel, American Gods is more than just a tale about gods fighting it out. Developed by Bryan Fuller — the mind responsible for Pushing Daisies and Hannibal — and Michael Green, who created Kings and co-wrote Logan, American Gods is a story about belief. On the surface, it’s an epic fantasy battle with ancient gods like Odin and Anansi on one side and modern gods like media and technology on the other. But if you dig a little deeper, it’s clear that the show is talking about a lot more than divine warfare. It’s also a clever allegory of America, representing the diversity of its people, the cultural clashes, and the tension between old traditions and new trends. Just as Kaos reimagines the Greek pantheon in today's world, American Gods highlights the tension between tradition and modernity. Needless to say, that makes it the perfect watch for anyone who’s into mythology with a modern edge.

'American Gods' Depicts the Divine as Human and Relatable

Image Via Starz

While all the deities in the show are powerful in their own way, American Gods goes out of its way to reveal their flawed aspects. Their lives and conditions aren’t untouched by chance circumstances, and there’s nothing more human than that. The larger-than-life Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), who’s actually the all-father Odin, is well-versed in just about everything, as wise and as magical as they come. However, he’s also manipulative and deeply self-serving. When Shadow first meets him, Mr. Wednesday is pulling off a small con at an airport, pretending to be a senile old man to get a class upgrade. While his smarts and divine power make him somewhat terrifying, the trickster in him is a bit more on the human side. Overall, he’s constantly shifting from the realm of deity to that of crafty con men.

If that’s not convincing enough, there's Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), once the revered goddess of love and sex. But she's also fallen on hard times, forced to get her “worship” via sex work. In a nutshell, her need for adoration mimics the ever-present human need for validation and relevance, even though her methods involve a lot more supernatural mumbo jumbo. Other gods, like Mr. Nancy AKA Anansi (Orlando Jones), a trickster god, basically use their charm and wit to stay relevant. How is that inherently different from the common man relying on humor and storytelling to get by? Even Easter (Kristin Chenoweth) is resentful and frustrated with Jesus for usurping her once-holy day.

The series' "new gods" are no different. Take Technical Boy (Bruce Langley), for instance. He’s not just the king of the cocky nation; he’s also impulsive, obsessed with power, and has this constant desire for validation. This is no different from the way people typically obsess over the number of followers, DM’s, or likes they get. Overall, each god is still grappling to prove their worth, and their interactions with each other and even humans are not linear. They’re deep and complex, making them a lot more than divine beings. What we see in American Gods is a range of characters who reflect our own imperfections and fears.

'American Gods' Puts a Fresh Spin on Belief

Image Via Starz

At the heart of the show's narrative is the clash between old and new gods, giving viewers a glimpse into how worship and faith have evolved. On one side of a brutal battle for relevance are the old gods, like Odin, Anansi, and Bilquis, who were worshiped in ancient times. They found their way to the “new world” on the backs of immigrants who revered them, but the modern world has little to no use for them. Now, that’s where the struggle begins, because all gods, old and new, thrive on belief.

Meanwhile, the new gods, like Technology, Media (Gillian Anderson), and Mr. World (Crispin Glover), basically stand for everything contemporary society values. Gone are the days when prayers and sacrifices moved mountains. It’s more about celebrity culture and constant connectivity. A new kind of belief comes into play here: who has the best PR and marketing strategy. Meanwhile, the old gods see belief as something more skin-deep. Mr. Wednesday blatantly refuses to rebrand his image, and it’s not for a lack of unsolicited advice from the new gods. To him, their offer is just as shallow and trivial as they are.

On the other hand, the Roman god of fire, Vulcan (Corbin Bernsen) has taken the bait. A visit from Mr. Wednesday reveals that he has moved with the times and morphed into the god of guns. Rather than prayer, libations, and the like, his measure of worship comes in the form of bullets fired. American Gods reveals that its main battle isn’t solely between the old and new gods, but also between old and new ideals. One of the core meanings of the show is how modern thrills have replaced good old spiritual beliefs — but while beliefs change over time, the need to believe will always be a constant.

'American Gods' Buffs Its Storytelling with Captivating Visuals

Close

If ever there was a masterclass to give in visuals, American Gods would be the perfect show to give it. Even when parts of the story get fuzzy, the visuals step in and carry the slack. From the first scene, where Viking warriors go full slow-mo bloodbath to honor their god, it’s clear this is not your run-of-the-mill show. The visuals are so intentional to the point that every god’s vibe is captured differently. Media draws viewers in with playful pop culture throwbacks, like Lucille Ball, while Technical Boy dwells in a more glitchy, neon setting. Bilquis' visuals strike a balance between disconcerting and alluring. Her glow is ethereal, and it doesn’t stop pulling you in, even when she literally sucks her lovers into her void.

With visuals like these, even the seemingly boring parts of the story somehow become more bearable. The show's mundane road trip scenes featuring Shadow and Mr. Wednesday somehow make traveling across America a cinematic experience, including everything from beautiful landscape shots to the kind of lighting that makes you want to be in that car — minus the ancient gods. From the worn-out aura around the old gods to the high-tech aesthetics of the new gods, American Gods' visuals really sell the struggle for relevance, among other things.

You can watch American Gods on Prime Video in the U.S.

American Gods Release Date May 1, 2017 Cast Ricky Whittle , Ian McShane , Emily Browning Main Genre Action Seasons 2 Studio Starz

Watch on Prime Video