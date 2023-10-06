As if audiences aren’t already knee-deep in suspense with the ongoing American Horror Story: Delicate, FX Networks has announced that American Horror Stories is also coming back for a 4-episode Huluween event starting October 26. American Horror Stories is a spin-off series of the former and comes from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Unlike the original anthology series AHS which follows a new story every season, the spinoff usually has a new spine-chilling narrative in every episode.

Building upon the immense success of its predecessor, American Horror Stories debuted in 2021 and has since graced audiences with two thrilling seasons. As of yet, it remains unclear whether this upcoming Huluween event is officially being called season 3. Unlike the traditional format of the previous two seasons where we’ve seen 7 and 8 episodes per season, respectively, this event is offering a concise, yet undoubtedly intense, 4-episode run.

Regardless, the upcoming four episodes will ensure that fans are in for a terror-loaded treat this Halloween season. With an official teaser that can only be described as 'ferocious', anticipation is real! Given the legacy of chilling tales the franchise has delivered since 2011, ranging from eerie asylums to apocalyptic horrors, this Huluween event promises to be nothing short of a haunting roller coaster.

Image via FX

Happy Huluween from AHS

As per the episode overview shared by Bleeding Cool, the upcoming riveting lineup of tales touches on themes of technology, ambition, and the dangers of the online world. The episodes are titled "Bestie," “Daphne,” “Tapeworm,” and “Organ,” — in that order. The stories revolve around a grief-stricken young woman finding solace in a mysterious digital confidant, an unsettling AI device growing attached to its user, followed by a tale of ambition and allure as an aspiring model's insatiable drive pushes her to terrifying extremes, and finally, a nightmarish twist on modern dating.

The episodes will be directed by Max Winkler, Elegance Bratton, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Petra Collins. The talented writers bringing these tales to life include names like Joe Baken, Falchuk, and Manny Coto. For those worried about AHS: Delicate Part 1 coming to an end, American Horror Stories will premiere on October 26, on Hulu. Check out the teaser below.