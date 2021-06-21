Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.

The new poster already gives us a hint at what we can expect — the creepy latex suit staring at the ominous Murder House from the first season (and the body in the suit looks like a woman!). Set photos have already hinted at the return of Evan Peters' Tate Langdon, but additional cast members of the series include a mix of American Horror Story regulars like Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Naomi Grossman, and Billie Lourd, as well as newcomers to the franchise including Danny Trejo, Glee's Kevin McHale, Madison Bailey, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, and Kaia Gerber.

It's unclear whether or not these actors will reprise their original characters, but I'd put my money on Farmiga returning as Violet Harmon. Murphy already returned to Murder House once in American Horror Story's Season 8 to the delight of fans everywhere, so this episode is certain to feature some hardcore fan service. There were some critics of how Murphy treated the fan-favorite characters like Tate and Violet, as their complicated and controversial relationship causes non-stop arguments among stans of the series. Season 8 notably reconciled them even after Violet rejected Tate when she discovered that he raped and impregnated her mother in Season 1. So if these characters are returning, hopefully, Murphy is aware of the discourse around these much-discussed characters.

This piece of news will also stymie the fervent anticipation over American Horror Story's Season 10, as (predictably) very little information is known besides the title "Double Feature." We also know that it will feature two narratives — one that takes place on land, and one that takes place on sea. Murphy seems to offer less and less information each season, recognizing that his loyal fanbase will be hooked regardless of how little we know about the new story. Longtime American Horror Story actors like Sarah Paulson have offered hints at what the plot will be, including her hair color and images of Macaulay Culkin's "wicked" character. At least we have some Murphy horror goodness coming soon.

American Horror Stories will premiere on FX on Hulu on July 15. Check out the new poster below.

