Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2.Comprised of 10 entries in the season-long anthology series American Horror Story and two seasons of the episodic anthology series American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise is an ever-expanding collection of horror storytelling. One of the most recognizable elements of the franchise across these episodes is the stock company of actors who routinely scream and stab their way through the AHS universe. The AHS company features a cavalcade of veteran character actors like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Dennis O’Hare, as well as a procession of breakout stars like Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. In American Horror Stories’ second season, one of the franchise’s most recent additions, Nico Greetham, proves that he deserves to be featured among the likes of the franchise’s most recurring stock company.

In “Drive,” the third episode of Stories Season 2, Greetham makes his third appearance in the AHS franchise. The episode centers on Marci (Bella Thorne), a party girl who is followed by an ominous Jeep on her way home from the club one night. Marci evades the Jeep’s pursuit and becomes determined to figure out who followed her home. Her investigation leads her to Paul, Greetham’s character, a culinary store employee. Marci later breaks into his home and the two share an awkward interaction where Paul reveals he was trying to warn Marci about seeing someone in her backseat. It is then revealed that Marci is actually a serial killer, and the person in the back of her car was her next victim. Marci then tortures and kills Paul to cover her tracks.

Though a supporting player, Greetham is the episode’s standout performer by skillfully navigating the tonal shifts his character goes through from scene to scene. When introduced in the culinary store, Paul is supposed to read as a possible villain Marci is tracking down. Greetham imbues his character with an ominous presence that aids in the episode’s later twist. When showing Marci a set of knives, Greetham locks eyes with Thorne and sustains this deep stare longer than is comfortable. When framed in a close-up, Greetham leers through the camera toward the audience, situating viewers in Marci’s uneasy position. When Paul then flirts with Marci by insinuating he would murder her current partner (gentlemen, please don’t take notes here), Greetham lingers on his lines of dialogue to create a sense of discomfort.

RELATED: 'American Horror Stories' Works Best When Using Legacy Characters in Small Doses

When Paul confronts Marci for breaking into his home, Greetham smoothly transitions through a series of emotional states, all while layering his expressions with skepticism. He begins the scene surprised to find Marci in his home, then endearingly tries to tell her why he followed her, and finally yields to Marci’s flirtations to let his guard down. Throughout the scene, Greetham’s expressive eyes communicate Paul’s continuing suspicion. Whereas it would be easy to simply play each emotional turn on its own, Greetham’s skepticism creates a throughline that supports the episode’s sense of mystery.

Perhaps most impressive is how Greetham’s authentic terror makes the climactic scene truly frightening. After revealing her true nature, Marci tortures Paul while doing some classic villain monologuing. Though the scene tries to ramp up the horror with some well-placed music stings, any horror fan is likely unfazed by Marci slowly picking up various torture tools as she explains her motivation. However, when Marci does begin to mutilate Paul, it is Greetham’s performance that sends chills down viewers’ spines. When stabbed with a metal claw, Greetham lets out a broken scream, conveying just how overwhelmed with pain Paul is. As the scene plays out, Greetham varies his screams, demonstrating the different forms of pain inflicted upon Paul. Without Greetham’s committed work in this sequence, the episode would be missing quite a bit of the horror from the series’ title.

Significantly, Greetham’s performance in “Drive” is drastically different from the work he did in either of his original AHS outings. In the fourth episode of the first season of American Horror Stories, Greetham makes his AHS debut as Zinn, an influencer desperate for clout. Parodying the exploitative nature of many popular internet personalities, Greetham plays his queer-baiting, frat bro-esque role with complete sincerity, expertly throwing shade at the influencers who claim innocence for their behaviors. In American Horror Story’s 10th season, Greetham plays Cal, a gentle, expecting father abducted by aliens. Greetham plays his role with palpable devotion for his character’s partner, Troy (Isaac Cole Powell). By again varying his characterization, his performance as Paul proves Greetham’s ability to successfully play a diverse range of roles without losing the AHS sensibility. Though he has now made three supporting appearances in the franchise, American Horror Stories Season 2 proves the AHS franchise needs to make Greetham a leading member of the franchise’s recurring ensemble.