Step into several stories of terror, gore, and dolls in an official trailer for FX on Hulu’s second season of American Horror Stories. The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created series acts as a spinoff to their smash hit horror anthology project, American Horror Story, and follows the same format, but in a faster version featuring a new terror filled tale every episode. The second season is creeping towards a release date on July 21, with episodes dropping weekly on FX on Hulu, meaning members of the platform will be able to tune in via the streamer.

The trailer reveals stomach churning moments and gives us an idea of some of the stories we can expect to watch unfold over the season’s nine episode run. We open on a character who we’ve either seen before or will be paid homage to in American Horror Stories: Spalding (Denis O’Hare). Fans of American Horror Story’s third and best (personal opinion) installment, Coven, will remember Spalding as the creepy butler who had an affinity for collecting dolls and went so far as to turn Madison Montgomery’s (Emma Roberts) corpse into a life-size doll.

Whether it’s an origin story of Spalding or not, one episode will center around a like-minded individual who traps women to turn them into his tea-time pals. Meanwhile, we’ve got hauntings, both plot-wise and in the form of returning actors including Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, and Gabourey Sidibe, and a story about a serial killer. The jump scares and hard-to-watch moments the series is known for are also packed into the trailer.

Image via FX/Hulu

Although it’s only one minute in length, there’s a lot going on, so it’s hard to tie together what we can expect and what will be seen in the approaching season, but with titles such as “Necro,” “Facelift,” and “Lake,” we can take some stabs at the themes each episode will shape itself around. Along with the returning talent from American Horror Story and American Horror Stories of years past, new to the fold members will include the likes of Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis. Murphy and Falchuk also serve as executive producers alongside Manny Coto, John J. Gray, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Loni Peristere.

It’s equal parts disturbing and exciting to get a taste of what’s to come in the approaching season of American Horror Stories with today’s new trailer. Lucky for us, we won’t have very long to wait to see what scares Murphy and Falchuk have conjured up for us this time with the premiere less than 10 days away. You can check out the deranged and cryptic trailer below.