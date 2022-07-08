The American Story franchise has given us some good scares over the year. It all started with American Horror Story in 2011 when we first met the Harmons in Murder House. Eleven years and ten seasons later, we’ve been scared by different stories and characters from the fictional horror universe. American Story also introduced us to its true crime universe with American Crime Story and gave us The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016), The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018), and Impeachment (2021). Like American Horror Story, which focuses on a new horror story each season, American Crime Story focuses on a new crime story each season. The American Story franchise has received widespread critical acclaim and won many Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Saturn Awards, and more. So, when it was revealed in May 2020 that a spin-off called American Horror Stories was joining the franchise, we could not wait to see what more this horror universe would explore.

Like its predecessor, American Horror Stories is an anthology series. But, this time, each episode is a different horror story, exploring various horror myths, legends, and lore. The first season consisted of seven episodes with some episodes such as the first two and the last tying back to Murder House, the first season of American Horror Story. Other episodes explored stories such as a banned movie that causes its viewers to kill themselves, a killer Santa, a woman who would do anything to get pregnant, and a nightmare camp trip. American Horror Stories was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who also made American Horror Story. Murphy and Falchuk are also credited as the executive producers of the show alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Loni Peristere, and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories stars Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Gavin Creel, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, and Madison Bailey. Some cast members from the original show such as Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, Dylan McDermott, John Carroll Lynch, Billie Lourd, Chad James Buchanan, Jamie Brewer, and Cody Fern also appear in the spinoff.

Hulu released the first season of American Horror Stories via its content hub FX on Hulu on July 15, 2021. It aired weekly till August 19, 2021. In August 2021, the show was renewed for a second season, set to premiere soon. From the release date to the plot, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories Season 2.

Image via FX

When Will American Horror Stories Season 2 Be Released?

American Horror Stories Season 2 will premiere on July 21, 2022. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Where Can You Stream American Horror Stories Season 2?

American Horror Stories Season 2 is an FX on Hulu original series so you’ll be able to stream it only if you have Hulu. Don’t have Hulu? You can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $6.99 per month or Hulu (without ads) at $12.99 per month.

Where Can You Stream American Horror Stories Season 1?

You can stream all episodes of American Horror Stories Season 1 on Hulu. For more information, check out our guide on how you can watch Season 1.

Is There a Trailer for American Horror Stories Season 2?

FX Networks released the promotional poster for American Horror Stories Season 2 on June 21, 2022, and released the official teaser for American Horror Stories Season 2 on June 30, 2022. The teaser is titled “Die-O-Rama” and it showed creepy human dolls and dollhouses while The Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman" plays in the background. We see different lifestyle dolls doing different things such as giving injections and fighting, to set up a creepy doll atmosphere.

What Is American Horror Stories Season 2 About?

The official synopsis for American Horror Stories Season 2 has not yet been released but based on the teaser and the promotional poster, it seems this season will have a dollhouse theme.

How Many Episodes Will American Horror Stories Season 2 Have?

Image via FX

American Horror Stories Season 2 will have nine episodes, unlike the first season, which had seven episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of about 38 - 49 minutes. Here's the full episode schedule as it stands right now:

Episode 1: "Dollhouse" - July 21, 2022

Episode 2: "Necro" - July 28, 2022

Episode 3: "Aura" - August 4, 2022

Episode 4: "Drive" - August 11, 2022

Episode 5: "Bloody Mary" - August 18, 2022

Episode 6: "Facelift" - August 25, 2022

Episode 7: "Milkmaids" - September 1, 2022

Episode 8: "Cellulite" - September 8, 2022

Episode 9: "Lake" - September 15, 2022

Who Are the Cast and Crew of American Horror Stories Season 2?

The official cast for American Horror Stories Season 2 has not yet been announced but based on Season 1, we can make a few guesses. In Season 1, some actors from the original show reprised their roles in the spinoff. So, we can expect some of the actors who've been on American Horror Story to make an appearance this season.

In American Horror Stories, each episode focuses on a different story with a different cast. But, we can expect some actors from this season to reprise their roles for more than one episode. In Season 1, we saw actors reprise their roles in more than one episode so when the cast is announced, you might see the same actors in more than one episode, even if the stories are distinct.

Some of the crew members from Season 1 are also returning for Season 2. Manny Coto (Star Trek: Enterprise, Dexter) who wrote four episodes in Season 1 ("Drive In", "The Naughty List", "BA'AL", and "Feral") will return to write some of the episodes in Season 2. Other writers for Season 2 include Angela L. Harvey and Crystal Liu.