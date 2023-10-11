2011 was a great year, at least for the beginning of the American Story franchise. It was the year they graced fans with Murder House, which became an instant hit and a beloved tale of fictional terror still recommended to horror fans today. Twelve years later, not only did fans get terrorized in the best way possible with 12 seasons, but they were also given a spinoff in 2020: American Horror Stories.

The first season was released via the FX hub on Hulu, and it aired weekly. Shortly after, it was renewed for a second season. While fans of the franchise were thrilled for more horror content, the first two seasons of American Horror Stories received mixed reviews, to say the least. And yet, despite its inability to take off like the original American Horror Story anthology series, executive producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are back with a third season.

From the plot details and filming location to the cast and release date, here’s everything you need to know about the American Horror Stories Season 3 spinoff.

American Horror Stories Season 3 will officially premiere on Hulu this October 26, just in time to play ahead of Halloween. However, only four episodes will be released as part of a special. As confirmed by Hulu, they are committed to releasing four episodes at once as part of their Huluween event.

It is still uncertain whether or not more than four episodes will be released. Since the first two seasons had at least seven episodes, there is hope for a few more to be released. However, considering that it was announced as a special four-episode Huluween event, fans may have to be satisfied with only four.

Is ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3 Streaming Online?

American Horror Stories Season 3 will be streaming on Hulu this month for a special Huluween release—viewers in the U.S. can access the series by subscribing to Hulu. The streamer's price starts as low as $7.99 a month (or $79.99 annually).

Is There A Trailer for ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3?

Along with the release date of October 26, a teaser trailer from FX was also shared with the public. The trailer for American Horror Stories Season 3 only gives a slight preview of the Huluween special.

How Many Episodes Are There In ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3?

As previously mentioned, there are only four confirmed episodes for American Horror Stories Season 3. All four will be released at the same time for Hulu’s Huluween event. At the time of writing, it is unknown whether or not more episodes will be added.

However, upon checking IMDB, it looks like a fifth episode with the name Backrooms was recently added. There is no release date or further information attached. This does lead us to believe there will be a few more episodes.

Here’s the full schedule as it stands on IMDb right now:

Episode 1: "Bestie" - Thursday, October 26, 2023

Episode 2: "Daphne" - Thursday, October 26, 2023

Episode 3: "Tapeworm" - Thursday, October 26, 2023

Episode 4: "Organ" - Thursday, October 26, 2023

Episode 5: "Backrooms" - No release date or plot details at this time.

What Is ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3 About?

All that is known about American Horror Stories Season 3 so far is that it’s a four-episode series released specifically for Hulu’s Huluween event. Most recently, that includes a mystery fifth episode without any plot details or release date. Based on the trailer, we know that the spinoff series will “feed your fears” and that viewers can expect something “ferocious” to happen. And according to IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, the four episodes already have a name.

This is your potential spoilers warning. We suggest skipping ahead if you don’t want to know too much about the upcoming third season.

The first is Bestie, which is said to be about a young woman who is grieving the loss of her mother and finds an unconventional friendship online. The second episode, Daphne, is described as a bizarre bond formed between an artificial intelligence device and a user. The third, Tapeworm, might be about a new and relentless model with the goal of finding success. The fourth, Organ, may involve a blind date formed from a dating app that goes wildly wrong. And finally, we mentioned there was a fifth episode without many details – that one is called Backrooms.

Who's in the ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3 Cast?

At this time, we are unsure of who is set to star in the third season of American Horror Stories. However, Deadline officially confirmed the addition of Lisa Rinna to one of the episodes – Tapeworm, to be specific. There are no details about her character yet.

Rinna is known for her appearances on the Real Housewives franchise and her role in Days of Our Lives.

Since a few actors from Season 2 were repeat appearances from Season 1, we can guess that some will return. It’s also possible that some of the actors from the original American Horror Story anthology might make an appearance this season.

What we do know is that each episode that is part of this spinoff focuses on a different plot or storyline altogether. That means each episode typically gets its own cast and set of characters. Taking a look at the first season, we did see that some of the actors appeared in more than one episode.

When it comes to the crew members, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, and Max Winkler are confirmed to return as executive producers and writers of the show. As for others, we’ll have to wait until the release of the show or for more details to be confirmed to know for certain.