The Big Picture American Horror Stories Season 3, part of Hulu's "Huluween" lineup, will release on October 26 with four episodes.

The first-look poster features a mysterious figure holding a glass jar with a creature inside, leaving fans guessing about the storyline.

While specific plots and the cast list haven't been revealed, past seasons have featured familiar faces like Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and Alicia Silverstone.

Just as fans have been buzzing about the return of American Horror Story for its twelfth season, they’re now getting hit with a one-two punch with news about Season 3 of American Horror Stories. Despite the first two seasons being hit or miss with fans, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are at it again with their spin-off of the original horror anthology series. Set to release on October 26, the four-episode season will be part of Hulu’s “Huluween” lineup.

Accompanying the release date reveal, the marketing team has also dropped the upcoming season’s first-look poster. As freaky as ever, it’s hard to say exactly what’s going on in the brightly colored image. Featuring a person donning a suit and red mask holding a glass jar with some sort of sharp-toothed creature inside of it, it’s anyone’s guess what to expect from the fresh batch of episodes. Like the flagship series, American Horror Stories also follows an anthology pattern, but instead of each season sticking to the same ghoulish tale, it takes a page from other productions like The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt to deliver a new cast of characters and storyline every episode.

While no plots have been unearthed for any of the season’s four episodes, and a cast list has also not been announced at this time, both shows are known for creating memorable characters, with Season 3 of American Horror Stories likely being no different. In past installments, audiences have seen call sheets including names like Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, Charles Melton (Riverdale), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Tom Lenk (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bella Thorne (Big Love), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), and Max Greenfield (New Girl). Knowing that Murphy loves to reteam with collaborators from previous projects, it’s more than likely that we’ll see some familiar faces this season.

Image via FX

What About American Horror Story Season 12?

Dubbed American Horror Story: Delicate, the Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne-led season will serve as an adaptation of Danielle Valentine’s novel, “Delicate Condition.” In the book, readers meet an actress named Anna Alcott who wants nothing more in life than to be a mother. Unfortunately, her attempts at conceiving a child prove to be futile, leading her to believe that someone is trying to sabotage her. After IVF is successful, she suffers a traumatizing miscarriage but still believes something is growing inside of her. Set to premiere on September 20, 2023, Delicate also stars Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Debra Monk.

Check out the promo poster for Season 3 of American Horror Stories below.