American Horror Stories is back on the map following Season 3, which felt like the show was finding its footing and then disappeared. TV Line reveals that as part of Hulu's Halloween event known as Huluween, new episodes of the anthology series will premiere on the platform on October 15. For this spooky season, Hulu will drop all five new episodes of Season 4. Details about the episodes have not been revealed yet but some cast members have been unveiled.

Unsurprisingly, the new episodes recall some performers who have worked on Ryan Murphy's productions before. Dyllon Burnside (Pose), Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories), and Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story: NYC) are some of the names from Ryan Murphy's shows who will appear in the upcoming episodes. Several big names have also been added to the cast, including Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Guy Barnet (3 Body Problem), Victor Garber (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and June Squibb (Glee).

What 'American Horror Stories' Is About

Different from American Horror Story, the series is anthological episodically. While the flagship series is seasonally anthological, American Horror Stories tells new stories in every episode. The stories told sometimes overlap with other episodes and even the main show. Season 3 featured four episodes from the previous year's Huluween event. The episodes explore friendships, Artificial Intelligence, fame, and online dating. Huluween is an annual event that celebrates the scariest of things. It originates from the streaming service Hulu, which haunts the viewer with classic and new horror thrillers in celebration of Halloween.

The series is executive-produced by Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz, Brad Falchuk and Manny Coto. Catch the new episodes when they drop on October 15 and watch past episodes on Hulu in the U.S.

American Horror Stories An anthology series of stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore. Release Date July 15, 2021 Seasons 3 Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Main Genre Horror

