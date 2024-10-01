Monsters under the bed, killer clones, and an eyepatch-clad Henry Winkler are only some of the terrors on display in the first trailer for the upcoming fourth season of American Horror Stories. All five episodes of the new season will premiere on Hulu on October 15. The trailer also reveals the episode titles for the upcoming season.

This year's spooky slate of episodes are “The Thing Under the Bed,” “Backrooms,” “Clone,” “Leprechaun,” and “X.” The minute-long trailer features an arresting montage of a number of horrors, including a monster under the bed that menaces Debby Ryan; a shovel-wielding Michael Imperioli; a homicidal Victor Garber, seemingly activated by a button on his neck; and an affable, one-eyed doctor played by Winkler, who lurks in a creepy hospital in an episode shot in black-and-white. The series is a family affair for Winkler; his son, Max Winkler, has directed previous episodes of the series, and Max's wife, actor Jessica Barden, has starred in two episodes of the series.

What Is 'American Horror Stories' About?

A spinoff of Ryan Murphy's long-running American Horror Story anthology series, American Horror Stories is more in keeping with classic anthology series like The Twilight Zone, or The Outer Limits - instead of the serialized, season-long format of American Horror Story, every episode of American Horror Stories is a self-contained horror story. It premiered in 2021; a new season has been released every subsequent year. Last year, all four episodes dropped on the same date as part of a "Huluween" special event; this season will follow suit. Episodes in the series have used horror iuconography to explore contemporary social issues - and a handful have even tied into previous seasons of American Horror Story. It has featured a number of notable actors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Charles Melton, Alicia Silverstone, and Matt Bomer.

American Horror Stories is only the latest entry in the dizzying array of series coming from the Ryan Murphy industrial complex. The latest installment of his true crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, just premiered on Netflix. The inaugural entry in his new series, American Sports Story, focusing on the rise and fall of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is airing now, as is the first season of Grotesquerie, a new horror/crime series starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and first-time actor Travis Kelce.

The fourth season of American Horror Stories will premiere on October 15, 2024, on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.