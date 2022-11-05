American Horror Story premiered back in 2011, and now eleven years later the horror series is on its eleventh season. Series creator Ryan Murphy, along with the shows team of writers and directors, have paid homage to every classic horror trope imaginable, and created a complex world of interlocking tales of terror that are equal parts strange and mesmerizing. The series is unbelievably versatile as it pulls inspiration from a different kind of terror to tell a different story every year; but what makes the series so mindbogglingly brilliant is the cast of recurring actors who are able to embody different characters with every season, or in some cases, within a singular season.

Perhaps you’ve previously watched American Horror Story and thought, “don’t I know that actor from something?” and it turns out you know them from a different season of the very same show, or maybe you come back every year to see which actors have returned and can’t wait to see which new and terrifying role they’ve taken on in the newest season. If you're curious which season you know these actors from, this article is here to shine a light on just how many dark stories Ryan Murphy’s favorite recurring cast members have been a part of.

Evan Peters (100 episodes - 9 seasons)

Evan Peters has appeared in the most American Horror Story episodes out of all the series cast members to date, at 100 episodes over 9 seasons. In Season 1, Murder House, he portrayed the murderous teenage ghost, Tate Langdon, whose spirit was trapped in the house after he committed a mass shooting while under the control of the Devil.

In Season 2, Asylum, Peters starred as Kit Walker, a young husband and expectant father who is framed for his wife's murder when she is abducted by aliens.

Peters takes on the role of frat bro Kyle Spencer in Season 3, Coven. Kyle is a kind and caring guy who unfortunately dies when his frat brothers get a taste of a witch's revenge. He is later brought back to life with magic and becomes the butler of Miss Robichaux’s Academy.

Season 4, Freak Show, introduced Peters as Jimmy Darling, a member of the circus with ectrodactyly, a condition he uses to supplement his income with a steamy side hustle. Jimmy was an advocate for his fellow “freaks” and dreamed of leaving the show behind for a normal life.

In Season 5, Hotel, Peters took on the role of real life serial killer James March. This fictional version of March was a ghost trapped inside the hotel he built. Despite his dark past, March was charming, and known for hosting killer Halloween parties.

Season 6, Roanoke, had Peters portraying actor Rory Monahan, who played the part of in-universe Roanoke victim Edward Philipe Mott in the fictional documentary. Rory was conceited yet boyish, exuberant and flirtatious; attributes that don’t come in handy when dealing with murderous nurses.

In Season 7, Cult, Peters took on multiple roles, but mainly that of small-time political cult leader Kai Anderson, who created chaos in his town in order to win a seat on the city council. Additionally, Peters portrayed Anderson’s favorite cult leaders: Andy Warhol, Marshall Applewhite, David Koresh and Charles Manson.

Like others, Peters portrays multiple characters in Season 8, Apocalypse. He is first introduced as Malcolm Gallant, an ostentatious hairdresser who is being held in Outpost 3. Additionally, he portrays Satan-worshiping nuclear scientist Jeff Pfister, and makes an appearance as his Season 1 character Tate Langdon, who fathered the Antichrist that brought about the apocalypse.

In Season 10 Part 1, Red Tide, Peters portrays the vampiric playwright Austin Sommers, a former struggling drag queen who now lives a life of luxury and feasts on drug addicts.

Sarah Paulson (95 episodes - 9 seasons)

Sarah Paulson is one of the most recognizable American Horror Story cast members, having appeared in ninety-five episodes over nine seasons. Paulson joined the AHS cast in Season 1: Murder House, taking on the role of Billie Dean Howard, a Craigslist medium who was hired to get teenage ghost Tate Langdon to move onto the next realm. Bold, brash and self-absorbed, she’s the only match to Constance Langdon’s brazen cockiness. Notably, Billie Dean makes a statement that a child conceived by a human woman and a ghostly father would be the Antichrist responsible for the end of times. This premonition would later be the basis of Season 8: Apocalypse when Tate Langdon’s son comes to power.

In Season 2: Asylum, Paulson takes on the powerful role of Lana Winters, a lesbian journalist investigating the 1964 Bloody Face murders, who is forced into conversion therapy against her will.

Paulson portrayed a powerful feminine character, Cordelia Goode in Season 3: Coven, the Supreme witch of Salem descendants and headmistress of Miss Robichaux’s Academy. While gentle and caring, she is also powerful and strong, standing up to her evil mother and concocting some dark secrets of her own.

Season 4: Freak Show had Paulson portraying two different characters who shared the same body. Conjoined twin sisters Bette and Dot Tattler who, apart from their appearance, couldn’t be more different. Paulson was able to portray the two sisters in the same scenes, arguing with herself telepathically and attempting to kill her other half.

As Sally McKenna in Season 5: Hotel, Paulson adopts a 90s look to match her heroin addicted character's era of death. Paulson’s portrayal of the character is that of a sad and sexually charged addict with abandonment issues. Her character Billie Dean Howard also makes an appearance in this season, filming an episode of her ghost hunting reality show within the hotel.

In Season 6: Roanoke, Paulson portrays actress Audrey Tindall, who takes on the role of an in-universe Roanoke victim in the fictional “My Roanoke Nightmare” documentary. Paulson is able to bring a bit of comedy to this role as her character doesn’t take the story she is acting in seriously. Paulson’s character Lana Winters from Season 2 makes an appearance at the end of the season, interviewing a survivor of the Roanoke massacre.

As Ally Mayfair-Richards in Season 7: Cult, Paulson portrays the strange and layered character who deals with abnormal fears while a political cult brews in her neighborhood. Additionally, Paulson portrayed real life murderer and Charles Manson follower Susan Atkins in cult leader Kai Anderson’s telling of the Tate killings.

Season 8: Apocalypse confirmed the ties between the previous seasons. As Wilhemina Venable, Paulson was the intimidating and strong right arm of the underground society known as the Cooperative. Though, her Season 3 character Cordelia returns with her fellow witches to take on the spawn of Season 1’s dirty little secret.

Season 10 of AHS was split into two parts, and Paulson was one of the few cast members who had a role in both. In Part One: Red Tide, she became Tuberculosis Karen, a harmless yet mentally unstable houseless woman with immense talent as a painter and a dark secret as the local baby snatcher. In Part Two: Death Valley, she takes on the role of Mamie Eisenhower, wife of former President Dwight Eisenhower. As a fictional version of the former First Lady she reveals political secrets and becomes inhabited by an other-worldly being.

Lily Rabe (61 episodes - 8 seasons)

Lily Rabe has appeared in eight seasons of American Horror Story, joining the cast in Season 1 in which she portrayed Nora Montgomery, the ghost partially responsible for the apocalypse. Nora was the wife of a surgeon who subsidized his income by performing illegal abortions in the basement. When an expectant father sought revenge, Nora’s son was kidnapped and killed, leading her to convince Tate to father another child for her. This child became Michael Langdon, the Antichrist.

Rabe had a larger role in Season 2, appearing as Sister Mary Eunice McKee, a meek nun who was later possessed by the Devil following her assistance in an exorcism.

Rabe came into her power in Season 3, taking on the role of Misty Day, a talented young witch looking for friendship.

She then had a brief part in Season 5, portraying murderer Aileen Wuornos as a dinner guest at James March's Devils Night, appearing in only two episodes.

In Season 6 Rabe portrayed Shelby Miller, the traumatized woman who survived the Roanoke killings.

Misty Day returned in Season 8, as all the witches of Season 3 are needed to take down the Antichrist and reverse the apocalypse.

In Season 9: 1984, Rabe portrays the vengeful ghost of a grieving mother who haunts Camp Redwood, tasking a counselor with framing her surviving son for the massacre at the summer camp.

Rabe appeared in both parts of Season 10, taking on the role of Doris Gardner, an underappreciated wife and mother turned Flesh Phantom in Part One, and as aviator Amelia Earhart in Part Two.

Frances Conroy (58 episodes - 8 seasons)

Frances Conroy has portrayed some of the most important characters of the series over her eight seasons, beginning with Moira O’Hara in Season 1. Moira was the housekeeper at the Murder House when she was murdered by Constance who had caught the maid with her husband in a supposed affair. As a ghost haunting the home she is the eyes and ears of the place and keeps its dark secrets safe.

Characters fear seeing Conroy’s character Shachath in Season 2. As the Angel of Death she comes only when she is called upon and takes the person's life by bestowing upon them a kiss.

Conroy portrayed the fashionable, honest and odd Myrtle Snow in Season 3. As a truthful witch she knew when others were lying, including the Supreme Fiona, who would kill for power.

As Gloria Mott in Season 4, Conroy embodied a wealthy aristocrat with fine taste and mother to a murderous man-child.

Conroy portrays an unnamed actress in the “My Roanoke Nightmare” documentary in Season 6. The actress portrays a local woman known as Mama Polk, an unkempt cannibalistic hillbilly who rubs her victims down with oils and spices before tenderizing them alive.

As Bebe Babbit in Season 7, Conroy portrays a strange anger management therapist who convinces Kai to become a politician with a mission to liberate oppressed women by unleashing feminine rage through acts of misogyny.

In Season 8, Conroy’s Season 1 character Moira O’Hara and Season 3 character Myrtle Snow return as the world begins to crumble.

In Season 10 Part 1, Conroy becomes Belle Noir, the best-selling author of erotic novels, and baby eating vampire of Provincetown.

Denis O’Hare (74 episodes - 7 seasons)

Denis O’Hare was part of the original Season 1 cast, portraying Larry Harvey, a living former resident of the Murder House with his own skeletons in the closet.

In Season 3 O’Hare took on the role of Spalding, the butler at Miss Robichaux’s Academy who cut out his own tongue in order to keep Fiona Goode’s murderous secret.

O’Hare’s character went by many names in Season 4, but many knew him as either Stanley or Richard Spencer. As a con artist he had many tricks up his sleeve, and would kill to get his hands on the Cabinet of Curiosities troupe.

O’Hare portrayed one of the many ghosts who haunted the halls of the Hotel Cortez in Season 5. Liz Taylor, a transgender bartender knew all the secrets that the bloodstained walls held.

In Season 6 O’Hare took on the role of William van Henderson, an actor in the fictional Roanoke documentary that portrayed the haunted professor known as Dr. Elias Cunningham.

O’Hare returned five seasons later to portray interior designer and Provincetown council member Holden Vaughn in Season 10 Part 1.

O’Hare has taken on the role of Brownstone Bar regular Henry in the current season of the series, titled American Horror Story: NYC. Henry seems to have some more information than he’s letting on, and may be hiding something from the investigating reporter.

Kathy Bates (58 episodes - 5 seasons)

Kathy Bates joined the cast in Season 3 as Madame Delphine LaLaurie. Based on a real person, LaLaurie was a wealthy socialite known for throwing parties in New Orleans; she was also known for torturing the slaves who worked in her home, and trying to remain young by using their blood in her skincare regimen. In the series a Voodoo Queen named Marie Laveau cursed her to stay alive for eternity before burying her. Centuries later she is dug up by Fiona Goode who is in pursuit of eternal life.

In Season 4, Bates portrays Ethel Darling, a fierce mother to Jimmy Darling and a member of the Cabinet of Curiosities where she performed as the bearded woman.

Bates takes on the role of Hotel Cortez manager Iris in Season 5. Iris will do anything for her son Donovan, including becoming a vampire and helping him and the hotel feed on the living.

Bates took on the role of Agnes Mary Winstead, an actress portraying The Butcher in the Roanoke documentary. Winstead took her role too seriously, embodying the murderer and acting out violently in the streets of Hollywood.

In Season 8 Bates reprised her role as Madame Delphine LaLaurie, as well as portraying the Antichrists henchwoman, Ms. Miriam Mead, who acted as a mother figure to the satanic spawn.

Jessica Lange (53 episodes - 5 seasons)

Jessica Lange became one of the series most beloved recurring cast members over her five seasons. She joined the series in Season 1 as Constance Langdon, the mother of Tate, grandmother of the Antichrist with more secrets than she can keep track of.

Lange became the strict head nun of Briarcliff Manor in Season 2, Sister Jude Martin. Sister Jude was twisted in her own way, but after evil infiltrates the manor, Sister Jude is forcibly admitted to the asylum herself.

Lange takes on the role of Fiona Goode in Season 3. Despite her name, the reigning Supreme witch is anything but good. Willing to kill to keep her power, Fiona searches for the key to everlasting life in order to remain the Supreme.

Elsa Mars is the manager of the freak show known as the Cabinet of Curiosities. Elsa is a slick businesswoman who dreams of fame and fortune, and has a few dark secrets of her own.

In Season 8 Lange reprises her role of the Antichrist's grandmother Constance Langdon.

Angela Bassett (48 episodes - 5 seasons)

Black Panther’s Angela Bassett is also a recurring AHS alumni with five seasons under her belt. Her first role in American Horror Story was that of Marie Laveau. Based on a real life Voodoo Queen of New Orleans, the fictional Marie was the woman to bury Madame Delphine alive, and who uses her power to face off against the Salem descendants.

In Season 4 Bassett becomes Desiree Dupree, a confident and beautiful freak show performer with three breasts. Desiree is bold and self-assured, though with a murderous side, she is not to be crossed.

Bassett acted opposite Lady Gaga as the pop star’s character’s former lover Ramona Royale, a vampiric partner turned sworn enemy out of lustful jealousy.

In Season 6 Bassett portrayed Monet Tumusiime, the actress who portrayed Roanoke survivor Lee Harris in the fictional documentary. Monet is struggling with sobriety as well as the audience's dislike of her.

Bassett returns to her Season 3 role of Marie Laveau in Season 8 as she was freed from Hell in a deal between Cordelia and Papa Legba.

Emma Roberts (46 episodes - 5 seasons)

Emma Roberts’ first joined the cast in Season 3 as Madison Montgomery, a young witch famous for her acting career who resided at the academy. Madison is a powerful witch, nearly capable of becoming a Supreme, though her ego, short temper and partying habits get her into trouble.

In Season 4 Roberts took on the role of conwoman Maggie Esmerelda, a pickpocket turned faux fortune teller who dreams of a normal life.

Roberts portrays narcissistic newscaster Serena Belinda in Season 7. Serena is chasing her career dreams while she covers local stories, including the local murders by masked clowns.

Roberts’ Season 3 character makes a comeback in Season 8. Madison Montgomery is called upon to escape hell as one of the witches tasked with saving the world.

In Season 9, Roberts is Brooke Thompson, a shy girl whose new friends convince her to join them as counselors at Camp Redwood, a camp with a dark and bloody past.

Billie Lourd (46 episodes - 5 seasons)

Billie Lourd has appeared in every season since her first role in the AHS universe in Season 7. The first character she portrayed was Winter Anderson, sister of cult leader Kai Anderson, who she is terrified of and manipulated by.

In Season 8, Lourd was cast as Mallory, a powerful witch of the Robichaux Academy who was put under a protective spell prior to the apocalypse, with her true identity to be revealed in time to save the world.

Lourd becomes the 80s best friend of your dreams in Season 9 as Montana Duke, an aerobics-obsessed extrovert who says whatever comes to her mind and is always ready for fun, even with a killer on the loose.

In Season 10 Part 1 Lourd becomes Dr. Lark Feldman, a tattoo artist with a dentistry side hustle that caters to Provincetown's undead population.

In the current season, Lourd has taken on the role of biologist Dr. Hannah Wells who is investigating the epidemic allergy spreading across Fire Island.

Leslie Grossman (40 episodes - 5 seasons)

Leslie Grossman has become an AHS cast regular since her casting in Season 7 as Meadow Wilton, a fairly normal woman who finds herself caught up in a cult and taking part in a televised murder.

In Season 8 Grossman was cast as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, billionaire heiress being held in the apocalypse outpost number 3. While she lacks some life skills she happens to have some secrets up her sleeve as an untrained witch.

Grossman took on the role of camp counselor Margaret Booth in Season 9. Margaret is a survivor of the Mr. Jingles massacre, or at least that’s her story.

Grossman was cast in both Part 1 and 2 of Season 10, taking on the roles of entrepreneurial literary agent Ursula Caan and annual alien abductee Calico.

Grossman is Barbara Read in Season 11 of American Horror Story, who is concerned about what her ex-husband could be hiding.

Adina Porter (37 episodes - 5 seasons)

Adina Porter’s first role in AHS was for just one episode in the first season. Porter portrayed one of Ben Harmon’s therapy patients.

Porter returned in Season 6 to portray Lee Harris, a former police officer and Roanoke survivor who was considered a suspect in the killings.

In Season 7 Porter portrayed newscaster Beverly Hope who was sent to psychiatric rehabilitation after she attacked a group of men who had sexually harassed her on live television.

Porter became Dinah Stevens in Season 8, an affluent former actress and current Voodoo Queen of New Orleans following Marie Laveau’s entrapment in Hell.

In Season 10 Part 1, Porter took on the role of Chief Burleson, the head of the Provincetown police force who is set on finding the cause to the cities strange slew of murders.

Finn Wittrock (31 episodes - 5 seasons)

Finn Wittrock’s first role in American Horror Story was that of Dandy Mott in Season 4. Dandy was a spoiled only child who dreamed of joining the freak show at Cabinet of Curiosities. Upon his rejection he became a serial killer. It was later revealed that Dandy is a descendant of the Roanoke character Edward Philippe Mott.

Wittrock’s Season 5 character goes through a significant transformation from human to vampire to ghost in his time at the Hotel Cortez. Additionally, Wittrock portrays a second character in this season, Rudolph Valentino, the Countess Elizabeth’s first husband.

Wittrock is barely recognizable as his Season 6 character Jether Polk, a member of the cannibalistic inbred Polk family. He is addicted to cocaine and is the only member of his family yet to kill a human.

Wittrock made an appearance in the finale of Season 9 as Bobby Richter, son of Benjamin Richter who named the child after his dead brother. Following his mother's murder, Bobby came to Camp Redwood looking for insight to his families past.

In Season 10 Part 1, Wittrock was cast as Harry Gardner, a writer who moves with his family to Provincetown to work on his latest project. When Austin Sommers introduces him to the muse his greatest dreams and worst nightmares come true simultaneously.