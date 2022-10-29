For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!

She is Judge, Jury, and Executioner

Let's not forget that this unforgiving Queen of New Orleans is not to be toyed with! Once crossed, the depths of her wrath know no end. At whatever cost, Marie will seek out justice for a wrong done, whether it be against her, her loved ones,or her people. After a young Black boy is murdered by a group of white men for attending a newly integrated school, the audience witnesses just how horrifying Marie's punishments can be. Wrapped from head to toe in pure white clothes, she calls upon the ancient powers of her Voodoo practice, conjuring the spirits of the dead to do her bidding. It's not long after that the decaying bodies pull themselves from the dirt and begin to tear each killer limb from limb.

Just like the real Marie Laveau, she is the bringer of justice for her community, the one who rights sin and conviction-- a liberator for her people. Through her power and magic, she restores what's been violated and degraded. Or, when appropriate, ensures the karmic punishment is received tenfold. When the balance of right and wrong has been disturbed, Marie makes it her mission to correct it-- by any means necessary. For this, how could her character not be deeply admired, as well as deeply feared?

Marie's Fatal Flaw Adds To Her Character's Brilliance

The life of Marie in Coven is one far from joy and happiness. But perhaps her most devastating loss was the sacrifice of her only child, just moments after birth. For immortality, Marie unknowingly bargains the life of her baby to Papa Legba, forever binding her to an unholy agreement that condemns the soul of an innocent each year. However, unlike her rival Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), Marie's desire for eternal life is not rooted in vanity, but an arrogance that often blinds her to the repercussions of her actions. The audience can only twist and writhe in their seats as Papa Legba appears in the corner of her room, demanding her baby as payment for feeding the desires of her greed. The scene is as sickening as it is metamorphic, as it is the ultimate example of where Marie's selfish ambitions will lead her.

At the same time, it's this arrogance that casts such an otherworldly presence about her character. In her own words, she is invincible, and every decision she makes carries a breadth of her ego. Many times, it gets her what she wants and reinstates why the Voodoo Queen is so remarkable. But as so often exemplified throughout the show, there is not a sin committed without a price.

Angela Bassett's Performance Is Foundational

Breathing life into a historical figure isn't easy, especially one who is so highly revered and has so often been portrayed inaccurately. But Angela Bassett makes it her mission to conquer the task. Every time she's on the screen, she perfects the seductive, yet the dangerous allure of a woman who could snap your neck and condemn a thousand lines of your family to a horrible death without so much as lifting a finger. The versatility of her acting abilities is best provided when Marie rejects Fiona's attempts at an alliance against the witch hunters. The way Bassett reacts to the proposal, tearing apart its sheer ridiculousness with her laughter, embodies the grand magnetism and aforementioned arrogance of her character. The scene is soaked in her egotism, but not for long. When her people are mercilessly slaughtered by Hank Foxx (Josh Hamilton), Marie is sent running to the doors of the Coven. But even in her grief, shame, and vulnerability, Bassett ensures Marie casts an opulent shadow over the steps of her enemies, never for a moment relinquishing her elegant poise. Bassett's performance of Marie Laveau is an ethereal homage to the Voodoo Queen. Both she and Marie are pillars of talent, grace, and powerful representations of Black history and culture.

The magic of Marie Laveau is as cruel as it is kind, and is as terrifying as it is ancient. There is nothing uninteresting about her character. Whether it be the source of her immortality or the root of her Voodoo practice, the emulation of her dynamism is unmatched. Coven's portrayal of Marie Laveau captures an essence of sacred history that Bassett cherishes in her transformative performance. Without question, she is the reigning Queen of New Orleans and American Horror Story's third season!