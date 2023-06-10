The third season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story: Coven premiered on October 9, 2013 on FX. Coven was a lighter installment for the anthology show, and fans couldn’t be sure how it would measure up to the previous incarnations, Murder House or Asylum. Coven was the first to look at subcultures under siege from the wider world, with a feminist slant and lots of gallows humor.

If there is one thing that Murphy and Falchuk have taught us, it's to always expect the unexpected. The fans have grown to love the show because it lifts elements from traditional horror film scenarios and twists tired tropes into something new and a little subversive. In the first few episodes, we got a witch war, a Deadite-inspired Voodoo army, the swamp witch Misty Day (Lily Rabe) with a penchant for resurrecting dead things, flamboyant fashionista Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), a witch academy, and the evil Madame Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates).

Murphy and the AHS writing crew have always excelled at humanizing amorally violent characters (Arden, Tate, and Constance) and none more so than in Bates' (partially based) historical figure Madame LaLaurie. The unexpected friendship that blossomed between Bates' deranged socialite and Gabourey Sidibe’s hard-bitten Queenie during the early episodes of Coven was one of the highlights of the show’s foray into witchcraft. So it was a bit hard to not feel a (tiny) bit sorry for LaLaurie (even if LaLaurie did recount a tale of infanticide earlier in the episode) when Queenie, who promised the Madame a long overdue new hairstyle, lured the unsuspecting sadist right to the door of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau’s (Angela Bassett) Cornrow City Salon, much to the dismay of the soon-to-be-dismembered serial killer. Nothing AHS has done is weirder or funnier than what happens afterward.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Casting on ‘American Horror Story’ Was Inevitable

What Happens to Kathy Bates' Character in ‘American Horror Story: Coven’?

Image via FX

In the premiere episode “Bitchcraft,” we meet Madame Delphine LaLaurie, a New Orleans socialite and racially-motivated serial killer in 1834. She is a sadist, murderer, and by her own admission, "a visionary" and "woman of her time." Her idea of a fun, festive time includes stuffing her long-suffering daughter Borquita’s (Jennifer Lynn Warren) "conniving mouth full of shit" on Christmas. Delphine has been carrying out acts of appalling cruelty on people of color in an attic in her mansion, and her latest "experiment" requires a chained man and a bull’s head so that she can create a Minotaur for her own sadistic gratification.

Delphine has an Achilles heel, however: a pursuit of anything that will preserve her youth. This attracts the attention of Marie Laveau, who plays to Delphine’s vanities and insecurities regarding her wayward husband. Of course, it isn’t a love potion Laveau administers, but a vial of her own tears, guaranteeing the socialite immortality. Laveau plans on burying Delphine alive, right after executing her whole family and delivering a profoundly melodramatic monologue.

.In 2013, Fiona (Jessica Lange, in what is perhaps her best out of all her AHS roles), the Supreme Witch of the Salem descendants, takes the girls of Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies on an educational trip, and telepath Nan (Jamie Brewer) can sense Delphine’s presence. To gain the upper hand in a decades-long feud with Marie Laveau, the Supreme digs up the "immortal racist" and puts her to work as the new maid at Miss Robichaux’s Academy. Marie then lures Delphine to her business, and captures and proceeds to dismember her. But because Marie granted Delphine immortality, she's still very much conscious. Queenie, guilty over her betrayal, educates Delphine's severed head in race relations and basic human decency. She makes her watch Roots, trying to find a sliver of goodness in a sadist. Let’s be honest: Murder House, Asylum, and Coven were all guilty of veering off course with bizarre plot tangents and entertaining but extraneous episodes, often to tack on a gruesome set piece — but this one definitely takes the cake for the most outlandish.

Why Delphine's Fate Is the Weirdest ‘American Horror Story’ Moment

Image via FX

Trying to find a single "weirdest" moment in American Horror Story is a bit like putting your hand in a bag of rabid ferrets and expecting to pull out a cuddly kitten — it is pretty close to impossible. Delphine’s gruesome fate and temporary afterlife as a near-repentant severed head may not be the weirdest moment, but it will certainly tickle your funny bone. Her storyline unfolds a bit like Dead Alive if it were re-imagined by a more bloodthirsty Virginia Andrews. It is outlandishly silly and easily goes into the hilariously macabre comic territory. Long before The Boulet Brothers brought their brand of weirdness to reality TV, American Horror Story practically invented the concept of the grotesque television camp. And Coven is deliciously twisted and over-the-top, something the show failed to reproduce in successive seasons.

American Horror Story has always had glamorous grand dames playing rich, complex characters who aren’t grandmothers or housewives — and they don’t get nearly enough credit for this. In Coven, we had an immortal serial killer, a voodoo queen, and her equally-as-frightening Salem counterpart — these characters can easily be categorized as the kind of villains who might appear in a Hag Horror. How can anybody forget the scene where Fiona Goode returns Delphine’s severed head to Marie Laveau, and her stunned expression as the headless cage remains waving cheerfully at her? The interactions between Marie, Delphine, and Fiona richly expand the AHS-verse mythology, which justifies all the gore giggles on display. It helps that the characters were so well-written. They were competent and resourceful women who thankfully didn’t meet any of the criteria of stereotypical "older actress roles" – they were multifaceted characters with real agency.