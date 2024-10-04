A decapitated, talking head. An immortal, homicidal racist. A mother racked with guilt. All of this is part of the performance that won Kathy Bates an Emmy as the real-life, Madame Delphine LaLaurie, a New Orleans socialite infamous for torturing and murdering the Black people enslaved at her house. Bates' star power currently elevates Matlock, in the same way her star power makes her compelling to watch even when playing characters that didn't quite live up to her talents like in later seasons of American Horror Story. They can’t beat what she does in Coven, her first time on the series, and what I firmly believe to be her best role. Adapting historical facts, then twisting them to increase the shock and schlock, Kathy Bates creates a depraved American Horror Story villain that faces the punishments the real monster didn’t.

Kathy Bates Is Terrifying as Delphine LaLaurie

Image via FX

In the opening minutes of the first episode, Madame LaLaurie imprisons her mutilated Black slaves in the attic, inflicts abuse upon one of her daughters, and uses a gory face cream made of her slaves’ blood. Each moment is horrifying, but there is a shot that makes me realize I got what I was hoping for when the show cast Bates in the ensemble with the return of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange. LaLaurie lashes out, physically and verbally, and Bates’ enraged face is a hideous sight, with her cheeks flushed from heated anger and remnants of the bloody skincare regimen. For me, it surpassed her Oscar-winning villain in Misery.

I will claim Season 3 as the horror anthology at its most fun and rewatchable, even though there are flaws. Coven is a cauldron overflowing with too much, from racism, parental abuse, and sisterhood, while not paying everything off satisfyingly; at least it finds creatively over-the-top ways to punish Kathy Bates’ villain. The racist serial killer is cursed with immortality by Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), who kills the socialite’s family and buries LaLaurie alive — the act of revenge lasting until 2013 when Supreme witch Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange) digs her up. AHS doesn’t shy away from the explicit violence LaLaurie enacts on Black characters, but it tries to counterbalance it by punishing her; the real Delphine LaLaurie escaped to France to avoid the consequences of her crimes.

‘Coven’ Treats Delphine LaLaurie as the Monster She Truly Was

Image via FX

I have watched every season, so I think I can fairly say American Horror Story is a provocative series that isn’t afraid of getting silly, which is why it’s hilarious and pathetic to see LaLaurie scared of a ringing cellphone or her disbelief upon hearing about the rise of Black public figures. In the same scene, Kathy Bates delivers the perfect line reading of “Lies,” drawing out the word with a snake-like hiss that I will declare is worthy of an Emmy win in of itself. It’s a gift to viewers that Coven sticks LaLaurie in the middle of the rivalry between Fiona and Marie, having three acting titans on-screen as Bates, Lange, and Bassett collide.

Delphine LaLaurie gets some nuance that Kathy Bates puts into emotional scenes when guilt overcomes her from how she treated her daughters. Glaringly, there is no remorse over the Black slaves she killed. She deserves what she gets once Marie Laveau gets her hands on her again. The next time we see LaLaurie, her body is missing a head and a hand, her other hand that remains is swatting at the flies circling the exposed wounds. That campy horror will always get a laugh out of me. How would a dismembered, immortal body react to pesky bugs? AHS has the answer. And that is not the end of the grisly, gallows humor this monster endures.

Queenie and Delphine Form a Weird Duo in 'American Horror Story: Coven'

Because AHS enjoys being unpredictable, a quasi-bond forms between LaLaurie and Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe). It's bonkers to see them on a late-night fast food drive, but it can’t beat what happens next. After Marie slices into Delphine’s body, Queenie forces the talking, severed head of LaLaurie to watch Roots. I still remember seeing “beheaded Kathy Bates” even make its way onto the cover of Entertainment Weekly, placed on a silver platter with Lange and Bassett (bodies intact) posed like they’re hosts of a demented Food Network program. There are missteps, though. Queenie faces body-shaming and racism, so having her pair up with a racist serial killer is questionable at best. Then, Coven teases the possibility that LaLaurie will get a redemption arc.

Related TV Needs More Roles Like Kathy Bates' Matlock Female characters deserve not just to survive, but to thrive, in their golden years.

Although the season isn’t perfect, Kathy Bates is committed to her performance, and in her final episode, LaLaurie returns to her old home, now a museum, to take over as tour guide. Of course, her vain nature assures she would choose this. Whether stuck as the maid to the witches’ academy, or her body cut into, LaLaurie gains no victory in AHS. Her efforts to rewrite her legacy fail, with a one-way ticket to hell soon on its way.

Kathy Bates Plays Her Best 'American Horror Story' Role in ‘Coven’

Close

When I watched Kathy Bates present at the 2024 Emmy Awards for the villain theme, it reminded me why she won for playing such an irredeemable woman. While her newest show is a legal procedural with a twist, her time on AHS was thrilling. Bates played sympathetic characters and villains, but no bearded lady (Freak Show) or Butcher-obsessed actress (Roanoke) was as brutal or challenging of a role as Coven’s heinous real-life figure. Dare I say it, Madame Delphine LaLaurie is more threatening than Annie Wilkes, and it's satisfying to see her become the bewitched punching bag she turns into.

American Horror Story An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, showcasing different aspects of horror. Rating Release Date October 17, 2012 Seasons 12 Studio Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ , Netflix Showrunner Ryan Murphy Expand

American Horror Story: Coven is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu