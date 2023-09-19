The Big Picture Season 12 of American Horror Story, called Delicate, has a stacked cast for its adaptation of the bestselling book "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine.

The show's promotional material features spider-themed imagery and a storyline that revolves around an actress, played by Emma Roberts, who believes someone is trying to prevent her from having a baby.

Kim Kardashian plays the agent/manager of Roberts' character and has sinister intentions towards her baby, adding to the scare and mystery of the show. The first part of the season is set to release on September 20.

The countdown has begun for the twelfth season of American Horror Story: Delicate the anthology series returns with a packed cast and another mind-bending tale that adapts author Danielle Valentine's bestselling book "Delicate Condition." This season, the show returns with another cryptic tale and a plethora of unexpected faces; Delicate casts Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne in leading roles. In a new featurette, Kardashian talks about her experience and character.

The promotional material is reminiscent of Rosemary’s Baby but feels updated for the contemporary audience, with creepy visuals and spider-themed imagery which only add to the thrilling mystery. Admitting her fear of spiders, Kardashian states, “these lashes were sitting on the counter and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider... I'm so afraid of spiders.”

AHS: Delicate will follow the story of an actress Anna (Roberts), who is convinced that people are trying to prevent her from having a baby. Things take a turn when she conceives with the help of IVF only to suffer a miscarriage, but against all odds, she still feels the baby moving inside of her. Kardashian plays the agent/manager of Roberts’ Anna, who is seen in the trailer encouraging her to have an Oscar but certainly has sinister intentions towards her baby. “This show is so different and scary, anytime you try something you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself, that you kinda release and have fun,” Kardashian says of her character.

Image via FX

The Talents Behind ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

All the chaos promises a thrilling story by creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The series casts Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh, Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia Donovan, Odessa A'zion as Gracie Walsh, Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher, while maintaining the thread from previous installments Zachary Quinto returns as Frank. In a first, Halley Feiffer takes the reins as showrunner and writer for the upcoming season.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be released in two parts with the first half arriving on September 20. While a release date for part two is yet to be announced. You can check out the new teaser below: