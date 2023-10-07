Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 3.

The Big Picture American Horror Story: Delicate lacks the disturbing and grotesque elements that defined past seasons, making it too tame for fans' expectations.

The show focuses too much on protagonist Anna, neglecting other characters and storylines that kept viewers engaged in previous seasons.

Delicate fails to connect to the wider AHS universe and doesn't lean enough into horror, leaving audiences craving more horrifying and shocking imagery.

In former themed seasons of the anthology ratings-hit American Horror Story, the show leaned heavily into the overarching concept at its core, with spectacularly grotesque and often shocking results. The latest incarnation American Horror Story: Delicate is a dramatic departure from what fans have come to expect and is yet to yield the trademark horror of past seasons. With Halley Pfeiffer taking the reins from AHS creator Ryan Murphy as showrunner, a creative overhaul was expected, and adapting Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition for the long-running show’s 12th season promised to take things in an audacious new direction. It hasn’t yet, but we live in hope. The main issue with the show is AHS: Delicate does exactly what it says on the tin, it is way too tame – so, will the show be able to retain its distinct and bloody identity going forward?

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Spends Too Much Time With Anna

Image via FX

The plot follows successful actress Anna (Emma Roberts) and her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry), who, despite their difficulties in conceiving a baby, lead a charmed, enviable, and Instagram-friendly existence. Enter Dr. Hill (Denis O'Hare), an IVF specialist who assures the couple they'll be welcoming a bundle of joy in the not-too-distant future. First, Anna needs to overcome a few obstacles: a complicated pregnancy, a stylish stalker, feather-headed Satanists, and the perils of being a celebrity. Don't get us wrong: the muted color scheme, uncanny cinematography, and slow-burning script blend well. It is just this installment lacks a certain acidic streak that defined the ones preceding it, The Grand Guignol horror, the acerbic villains, the killer clowns, demonic nuns and so far Anna's main story skews closer to a General Hospital Halloween special than Rosemary's Baby.

In the anthology show's past, each season leaned heavily into a core theme related to a horror subgenre: witches, vampires, freak shows, and asylums. The show extrapolated some great (and not-so-great) ideas from the archives of horror cinema history. So far Delicate has yet to deliver anything that comes close to the disturbing content of the past. In the AHS-verse, each incarnation of the show always had a large cast of characters and a distinctive setting. One notable difference in Delicate is in how much screen time the protagonist Anna has been given. We’ve seen the story entirely from her point of view, and it is beginning to grate. Yes, it’s a novel way of telling a story, with the intention of the show’s creator clear: to build suspense and make us question Anna’s grasp of reality. The gory predecessors always had multiple characters and storylines happening, one of the reasons that kept us coming back for more mayhem. We understand Delicate is an adaptation of Valentine's Delicate Condition but do we really need to spend three episodes with Emma Roberts and neglect the rest of the cast? Kim Kardashian's snarky publicist is the most AHS component of the show, and she has appeared only a handful of times, another character we’ve barely seen is Denis O’Hare’s sinister doctor.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Has a Relatable Fear in New 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Sneak Peek

‘American Horror Story’ And ‘Delicate’ Don’t Feel Connected

Image via FX

The previous season American Horror Story: NYC changed tack with a deeply personal take on 1980s New York City, the Aids crisis, serial murders, art, and love transcending hate. It also had a callback to AHS: Asylum with the reappearance of The Angel of Death Shachath (Hannah Jane Murray) connecting it to the wider AHS universe. AHS has mixed satire with social relevance embedded into the plot since Murder House. An outsider character narrative is noticeably absent this season and will be disappointing to fans. Delicate’s core characters are largely entitled, and lead lives far removed from Blood Tide’s Karen (Sarah Paulson) or Pepper (Naomi Grossman) from Asylum and Freak Show. Delicate hasn’t acknowledged the underlying mythology (it still might) of AHS. Overlap first became apparent in Freak Show with a character from an earlier season making us realize each season is connected. All these frames of reference and in-universe jokes culminated in American Horror Story’s eighth season with Apocalypse. Delicate’s style is so divorced from previous seasons, that it doesn’t feel like it will be connected in a meaningful way. But we could be wrong.

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Needs To Lean More Into Horror

Image via FX

We’ve had some truly gnarly pregnancy horror films for Delicate to draw gruesome and disturbing inspiration from for an effectively shocking show. Titane, Inside, and Grace are three titles that will leave viewers thoroughly disturbed and traumatized. We have the Cronenberg references (which fell flat), and the plot trajectory resembling Rosemary's Baby is way too obvious. It needs to lean into the horror of pregnancy with visceral gusto and episodes must contain imagery that upsets and shocks audiences. A few sequences with bad editing and avant-garde styling are akin to a Vogue shoot interpretation of a horror movie scene. Not necessarily a bad thing, it just isn't AHS and doesn't inspire fear or disgust. Remember Coven's attic of horrors, Murder House's gleefully deranged home invasion, or even Twisty the Clown strolling down a country lane carrying a severed head in a tote bag?

In the last episode we were introduced to a shadowy group of women in extravagant costumes with feathered hats who reside in an underground lair and perform experiments on Anna, it was the one aspect that felt like it belonged in AHS. It was spoiled by Anna's constant hysterical outbursts, breaks with reality and Kim Kardashian's PR rep visiting her friend in the middle of nowhere in couture. Cara Delevingne's stalker subplot and mysterious character Ivy are promising, and AHS provided its creepiest scene with Ivy pretending to be a nurse. Her unemotional detachment was chilling, and it'll be great to see her character progression. In addition to Ivy, there are a few new story strands emerging with potential: Dexter is clearly gaslighting Anna and in cahoots with Ivy, Siobhan wants Anna to win an Oscar and ascend in her career, how far would she go to attain success? And Doctor Hill's evil has pretty much been signposted, so we can expect more horror from him and poor Anna. Delicate is a solid if somewhat like a haunted soap opera in parts, it just needs to bring the horror and bring it soon.