The Big Picture American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 picks up where Part 1 left off, with higher stakes and a dark turn for Kim Kardashian's character.

The upcoming episodes will tie loose ends, focusing on the cult's nightmarish pregnancy plot and mysterious murders.

Premiering on April 3, 2024, the season features a star-studded cast including Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Matt Czuchry.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is coming back, and the official trailer is finally out. The 12th installment of the horror anthology series is based on Danielle Valentine’s 2023 novel Delicate Condition and has been divided into two parts. The first part of the season premiered back in September 2023 and AHS: Delicate Part 2 is now all set to air on FX starting April 3, 2024.

The story follows Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) as Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress who becomes the target of a satanic cult. AHS: Delicate Part 1 wrapped up its five-episode run on October 18, 2023, and during its final moments, fans were introduced to a new murder mystery after the death of Taylor Richardson’s character Babette, Anna’s biggest competitor.

AHS: Delicate Part 2 will now pick up right where the show left off, raising the stakes higher than before. The first few seconds of the trailer show Roberts’ character eating bones and watching a spider crawl out of her pregnant belly. The trailer also features Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn, Anna’s twisted publicist whose character seems to have taken a dark turn in the second half of the ongoing installment. The final moments of the trailer show Anna calling Siobhan a monster, to which she replies, “I am so much worse,” setting the tone for what fans can expect from her character moving forward.

Many Characters Return For ‘AHS: Delicate Part 2’

AHS: Delicate Part 2 will also feature Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls) as Anna’s husband Dex, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman as Ashley and Ashleigh respectively. We also have Denis O’Hare as Dr. Hill, Anna’s incredibly suspicious OBGYN, and Julie White as Ms. Preecher, who is hinted to be in on the mysterious secret of what’s been happening to Anna. In addition to the series regulars, other cast members include Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross and Adeline Harding, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Nicolette, Cara Delevingne as Nurse Ivy, Maaz Ali as Kamal, Tavi Gevinson as Cora and Debra Monk as Virginia.

The final episodes of Delicate Part 2 — titled “Opening Night,” “Ave Hestia,” ‘Little Gold Man,” and ”The Auteur” — are expected to tie a lot of loose strings, including the story behind Cara Delevigne’s character and Taylor’s murder. The upcoming episodes are also expected to focus on why the cult chose Anna for the nightmarish pregnancy that we’ve had a sneak peek of multiple times. The audience already knows that several other women in history were offered some sort of deal by the cult to exchange their children. But what happened to these women is yet to be revealed in Part 2!

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres on FX on April 3, 2024. Check out the official trailer below and catch up on the previous episodes, streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu