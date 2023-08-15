The Big Picture Emma Roberts returns to American Horror Story in the upcoming twelfth season, portraying a pregnant mother.

Season 12 will adapt the novel "Delicate Condition" which follows a revered actress named Anna Alcott who believes someone is trying to sabotage her dreams of motherhood.

The new season will also feature Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, and is set to thrill audiences with its chilling and reminiscent themes of horror classics like Rosemary's Baby. No release date has been announced yet.

Our American Horror Story scream queen (and ironically the star of the gone-too-soon Scream Queens) is back in a promotional poster for the upcoming twelfth season of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series. Centered around babies and birth, the image depicts Roberts as an expectant mother with a terrifying baby bump that’s no human child at all but instead a giant, creepy-crawling spider. With zero cares in the world, Roberts’ character in what’s being dubbed American Horror Story: Delicate is glowing with the joys of motherhood – even if it is to a gargantuan arachnid.

Although a previously released teaser introduced audiences to the leading cast of the upcoming installment, it didn’t give viewers very much plot-wise, instead thickly laying on the bizarre cuts of imagery that we’ve come to expect from Murphy’s promos. What we do know is that Season 12 will adapt Danielle Valentine’s novel, "Delicate Condition."

The book centers around a revered actress named Anna Alcott who, while trying to conceive a child, becomes certain that someone is attempting to stop her dreams of motherhood. Turning to IVF, it seems that her luck has reversed but when she goes through a traumatic miscarriage, she’s almost positive that the baby is still growing inside her. With no one by her side, Anna is isolated in her mysterious – and possibly deadly – pregnancy.

Image via FX

Pulling in themes that are heavily reminiscent of the classic horror flick, Rosemary’s Baby, this season of American Horror Story will undoubtedly thrill and chill audiences just as the eleven previous installments have. This will be Roberts’ big return to the franchise after taking a hiatus following the show’s ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984.

The series also marks Kim Kardashian's first leading on-screen role with Cara Delevingne also starring. Bringing back a slew of familiar faces from the show’s 12 years on air, Delicate will also feature performances from Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O’Hare with new-to-the-fold stars including Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, and Julie White. Never one to miss out on an opportunity to bring in collaborators from other projects, Murphy also cast Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Glee’s Debra Monk.

When Does American Horror Story: Delicate Come Out?

Murphy’s latest ghoulish installment was set to land over the summer but was pushed back due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As of right now, no release date for Season 12 has been set, but we do know that a thirteenth season was already picked up by FX, promising more horrific tales to come.

Check out Roberts’ arachnid bump in the poster below: