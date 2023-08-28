The Big Picture The upcoming season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, features a terrifying poster with Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in a spooky setting.

Delicate will be split into two parts and is inspired by the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which tells the story of a troubled actress longing for motherhood.

The season will feature familiar faces like Zachary Quinto and Denis O'Hare, as well as new additions Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

One thing’s for sure — if you suffer from arachnophobia, the upcoming season of American Horror Story is not for you. A fresh-off-the-press poster is the stuff of nightmares with returning franchise star Emma Roberts, baby-birding newcomer, Kim Kardashian, a spider, dangling web and all. Covered in a wave of blue overtones, the image pops with the two stars heavily painted on red lips and darkened eyes. Premiering on FX on September 20, 2023, the new season of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created project brings a Rosemary’s Baby-like tale to their celebrated anthology series. Titled, American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season will be split into two separate parts as production is now on pause due to the ongoing historic SAG-AFTRA strike.

While in past seasons like Coven, the creative team behind the story has turned to the pages of history to find characters, this time, they’re dipping into the book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. American Horror Story: Delicate will tell the story of Anna Alcott (Roberts) a famed actress who longs to start a family of her own. After multiple pregnancy attempts, paranoia begins to consume the star’s life as she believes that someone is preventing her from achieving her dreams of motherhood. Turning to IVF, things seem to be progressing just fine until Anna suffers a miscarriage. But, even though the doctors say she lost her baby, the actress is certain that something is still growing inside of her.

Image via FX

Who Else is in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'?

Like fellow horror aficionado Mike Flanagan, Murphy and the rest of his creative team tend to bring back familiar faces to each of their new seasons. This time around, along with Roberts, audiences will see AHS alumni Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, and Billie Lourd. Joining Kardashian as newbies to the anthology series will be Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk, and Julie White.

Along with the upcoming release of Delicate, fans will also be excited to know that the third season of the flagship’s off-shoot, American Horror Stories, is on the way. Premiering on October 26 as part of Hulu’s “Huluween” celebration, Season 3 will play out over four episodes. Like the original series, American Horror Stories is also an anthology production, featuring a new spooky scary tale each episode.

Check out the latest poster for American Horror Story: Delicate below and tune into FX on September 20 for the premiere with streaming to follow on Hulu.