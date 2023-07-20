The much-awaited first-look teaser of AHS is here! The fan-favorite series also confirmed the title of the new chapter is American Horror Series: Delicate which speaks for itself given the star-studded cast including Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian. The cast announcement already created a lot of buzz among fans who are eager to see the reality TV star Kardashian sharing the screen space with the likes of Roberts and Delevingne in the signature twisted plots of the series.

By the looks of the teaser, Kardashian fits right in as she is seen holding a baby as a number of faceless people move around her to the tunes of a version of Rockabye Baby. Amid the ominous images of a cradle, carriage, bird nest among other things we also get our first look at Delevingne and Roberts as well, who sport similar blond hair and circular glasses to Kardashian.

What to Expect from American Horror Story: Delicate?

All over, the teaser gives very Rosemary’s Baby vibes with its sinister look and indulging satanic visuals. It’s hard to gauge any plot points or the theme from the teaser which only adds to the intrigue. Delicate will be the first season in the anthology to adapt any kind of source material in this case author Danielle Valentine’s bestselling book Delicate Condition. The story follows Anna Alcott an actress who is convinced that someone is trying to prevent her from having a child. Things take a turn when she finally conceives with the help of IVF, only to suffer a miscarriage. While no one believes her, she still feels the baby moving inside her.

Image via FX

With its intriguing themes and strong performances, American Horror Story has managed to mesmerize both fans and critics. Previous seasons like Double Feature, AHS: 1984, and Cult among others stirred many conversations and are considered some of the best hours of TV. Over the course of eleven seasons, the series has bagged 28 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for acting, 50 Creative Arts Emmy Award nominations, nine Golden Globe Award nominations, and more. With a new look at the twelfth season, fans need to gear up for another mind-bending ride.

All the episodes are written by Halley Feiffer, who also takes over showrunner responsibilities from co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Rounding off the cast alongside Delevingne, Roberts, and Kardashian are Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and more.

AHS: Delicate will drop on Hulu sometime later this year. You can check out the teaser below: