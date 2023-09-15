The Big Picture American Horror Story: Delicate adapts author Danielle Valentine's book and promises to blow fans' minds with its twisted premise and creepy storyline.

American Horror Story: Delicate is going to blow fans’ minds with its twisted premise and creepy storyline. Based on author Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition, the upcoming season is the first one to adapt any kind of source material and by the looks of it, the two-part season gets as spooky as audiences can imagine (and then some more) with its satanic visuals and spider infested imagery.

A new trailer starts with Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) declaring Anna (Emma Roberts) an A-list star who is worthy of an Oscar. On the other hand, we see Anna, celebrating her pregnancy and wanting an Oscar “as much as the baby.” As the clip progresses, we see her getting more and more paranoid about both the baby and her career. Cara Delevingne’s character Meg seems to be a hospital nurse who is part of the cult that wants Anna’s baby and is seen hiding things from Anna. The creeps and chaos ensue as the trailer goes on giving us a taste of what to expect from the series.

What’s ‘AHS: Delicate’ About?

Delicate chronicles the story of an actress who is convinced that some people are trying to prevent her from having a baby. However, things take a sinister turn when she conceives with the help of IVF, only to suffer a miscarriage, but she still feels the baby moving inside her. All the chaos and satanic visuals promise a thrilling story by creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. For the first time, Halley Feiffer takes the reins as showrunner and writer for the season which casts Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh, Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia Donovan, Odessa A'zion as Gracie Walsh, Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher, while Zachary Quinto returns as Frank.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be released in two parts with the first half arriving on Hulu on September 20. A release date for part two has not yet been announced. You can check out the new teaser below: