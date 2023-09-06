The Big Picture American Horror Story: Delicate's trailer has been released, featuring Kim Kardashian's first major acting role and spooky imagery of witches and goats.

The trailer introduces Emma Roberts' character Anna and her desire for parenthood, as she undergoes IVF and experiences growing paranoia.

The season is split into two parts, with the first part premiering on FX on September 20.

With its September 20 due date quickly approaching, FX has released the trailer for the first part of American Horror Story: Delicate. Featuring Kim Kardashian’s series debut - and her biggest scripted role yet - the teaser is packed with spooky images of witches, goats (Black Phillip is that you?), spiders, and red-carpet events. And, if there was a doubt in anyone’s mind about the parallels linking the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series to the classic Roman Polanski feature Rosemary’s Baby, well, let’s just say there are ample connections.

The trailer opens with an introduction to Emma Roberts’ character, Anna Victoria Alcott - an “A-list star” (per Kardashian’s Siobhan Walsh) who has the world at her fingertips. But - there’s just one thing missing for Anna and her partner, Dexter (Matt Czuchry) as the couple is dreaming of parenthood. As she walks the road toward motherhood by way of IVF, everyone in Anna’s life (particularly Dexter) seems to be gaslighting her. As the child grows inside of her, Anna begins to feel like a stranger in her own body which certainly isn’t helped by a growing paranoia that someone is out to get her.

Along with incredible moments like Kardashian stroking Roberts’ hair while singing “Rock-A-Bye-Baby” and asking her if she wants a child or an Oscar more, the trailer is also packed with peeks of Cara Delevingne’s spooky yet intriguing doctor. We also get a look at the return of American Horror Story favorite Denis O’Hare and newcomer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Audiences will also be treated to performances from Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Zachary Quinto, Odessa A’zion, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

Image via FX

When Does American Horror Story: Delicate Come Out?

This time around, Murphy’s production will be split into two parts with the first batch of episodes arriving on FX on September 20, 2023, with streaming to follow on Hulu. While it’s unclear why the creative team decided to split up this season, it likely has something to do with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But, fear not, as those looking for more American Horror Story content need only to look as far as the end of October. Returning for its third season on October 26, 2023, as part of Hulu’s “Huluween” is American Horror Stories. Boasting a new terrifying tale in each of its four episodes, plots and a call sheet haven’t been announced at this time. However, judging by what we know about the spin-off and its flagship series, audiences can expect to see plenty of familiar faces.

Check out the full trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate below.